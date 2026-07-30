South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Deputy Mayor Prepares for Fraud Trial After Refusing Plea Deal

Gary van Niekerk has rejected the State's plea deal and will return to court for his cyber fraud and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act trial in December.

A trial date has been set for fraud-accused Gary van Niekerk after he rejected the State's plea deal and opted to prove his innocence in court later this year.

A small crowd of supporters cheered loudly when the Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor announced this on Wednesday morning after appearing in the Gqeberha Magistrates' Court.

"I welcome the opportunity to present my case in court. The courtroom, not the media, is where the evidence must be tested. Witnesses must be cross-examined, documents must be scrutinised and the law must be applied without fear, favour or prejudice.

"If I am wrong, the court will say so. If I am right, the truth will emerge," Van Niekerk said to applause from supporters waving National Alliance flags outside the courthouse.

He will return to the city's Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 8 December, where his trial is scheduled to begin.

FOR CONTEXT Plea deal on the table for Nelson Mandela Bay's deputy mayor July 24, 2026 The charges against him date back to 2022, when he allegedly fraudulently racked up more than R550,000 in legal bills.

The charge sheet reads that he used the letterhead of the Speaker of Council...