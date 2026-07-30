Rwanda: Inside Plan to Buy Solar Power From Households

The government is exploring a system that would allow households, businesses and institutions generating electricity from rooftop solar panels to sell surplus power to the national grid, as the country seeks to expand electricity generation to meet rising demand.

Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva announced the proposal while responding to concerns over the 11 cells across the country that still lack electricity access.

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He said the government is investing in major projects, including the 43.5MW Nyabarongo II hydropower plant, a planned 200MW floating solar project, methane gas production from Lake Kivu and expansion of the Hakan peat power plant.

However, he said meeting growing electricity demand will also require tapping into new sources, including electricity generated by consumers.

"As a government, we need to keep increasing electricity production because demand is increasing due to population growth. We need to start thinking about generating electricity from solar panels in districts where the sun is stronger."

Nsengiyumva said the government wants to encourage more Rwandans to install solar systems and allow excess electricity to feed into the national grid.

"REG is thinking of a system where people generate electricity in their homes, use what they need and the amount they are not using could be bought."

He said households would first consume the electricity they generate before selling the surplus.

"For example, if someone needs 100 units while producing 150, the remaining 50 could be bought by REG and fed into the system."

According to the Prime Minister, widespread adoption of the approach could help ease pressure on electricity supply.

ALSO READ: Rising electricity demand putting pressure on national grid - experts

The New Times sought clarification from the Rwanda Energy Group (REG) on how the proposed system would work. REG said the initiative is not yet under its management.

The Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), which is overseeing the initiative at this stage, had not provided details of the proposed framework by publication time despite repeated requests from The New Times.

How the system could work

Francine Munyaneza, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Munyax Eco, said the proposed model would enable homes, businesses and institutions to generate their own electricity while supplying excess power to the national grid.

She explained that customers would install smart solar systems connected to the grid. The electricity generated would first be used on-site, while surplus power would automatically flow into the REG network.

"A special meter records how much electricity the customer receives from REG and how much is sent back. The customer could then receive a credit on the electricity bill or payment for the surplus."

She said batteries could be included where they add value, such as storing electricity for use at night, during outages or when solar generation exceeds demand. However, they would not be necessary for every installation.

"From our experience at Munyax Eco, the best solution is a smart combination of solar power, the national grid and, where useful, batteries."

She said the approach would turn buildings into small-scale electricity producers that support, rather than compete with, the national grid.

"Our buildings could become small power stations, not to compete with REG, but to give it a helping hand."

Lessons from other countries

Munyaneza said similar systems already operate in many countries, although regulations vary depending on the electricity network.

She cited the United States, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, India, Japan and Australia as countries where customers can receive bill credits or payments for surplus solar electricity exported to the grid.

In Africa, she pointed to South Africa's municipal programmes and Kenya's net-metering framework as examples Rwanda could learn from.

"Rwanda does not need to copy another country exactly. We can learn from what has worked elsewhere and create a system that fits our own electricity network and customer needs."

Clear regulations key

Munyaneza said the success of the programme will depend on clear rules covering eligibility, application procedures, metering, payment mechanisms, approved equipment and safety standards.

She added that REG would also need to determine how much electricity each local network can safely receive from distributed solar producers.

She noted that solar panels generate electricity from daylight, not only direct sunshine, making them viable across Rwanda.

"Solar panels work with daylight, not only with strong sunshine. They still produce electricity when the sky is cloudy, although they produce less."

She stressed that each installation should be designed according to the customer's location, available space and electricity needs.

"A smart solar system is not only a few panels placed on a roof. It must be properly designed, safely installed and maintained."

Drawing on Munyax Eco's experience since 2014, she said every customer requires a solution tailored to their electricity consumption.

Cost and regulatory hurdles

Affordability remains one of the biggest obstacles to wider solar adoption, Munyaneza said, as many customers cannot meet the upfront installation costs.

"Affordable loans, installment plans and other flexible payment options will therefore be important."

She said tax and import-duty exemptions on solar equipment, currently in place until 2028, have helped lower costs and should continue to encourage adoption.

She also called for a simpler approval process for larger solar systems. While installations of up to 100kWp follow a simplified process, bigger projects require additional approval from RURA.

"The current 100kWp threshold may be too small for some commercial and industrial projects. Larger systems are possible after RURA approval, but the process could be made simpler."

She also urged the government to plan early for the disposal and recycling of solar panels, batteries and electronic waste to prevent future environmental challenges.

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Beyond electricity

Munyaneza said the initiative could deliver wider economic benefits by creating jobs, strengthening local businesses and developing technical skills.

She said it could create opportunities for young people and women in engineering, installation, maintenance, sales and customer service while helping reduce carbon emissions.

"Solar is not only about panels. It is also about people, jobs, skills, gender, stronger businesses and a cleaner future."

Emmanuel Tuyizere, Chief Executive Officer of Grenalytic Motors Ltd, said expanding rooftop and commercial solar installations could also support Rwanda's electric mobility ambitions, particularly in rural areas.

He said locally generated solar power could charge electric vehicles while supporting productive activities such as irrigation.

According to REG, the government already supports off-grid households through subsidies for 20W and 40W solar home systems, mainly used for lighting and charging small electronic devices.

Renewable energy researcher Julien Dushimimana has also highlighted Rwanda's untapped solar potential.

"Our research shows that Rwanda has the potential to generate up to 6GW of solar power. The country has around three million households, and if each household installed solar panels capable of generating about 2kW on its rooftop, the combined output would be enormous."

He said connecting household solar systems to the national grid could significantly boost electricity available for productive use.