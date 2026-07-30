Africa: Research, Innovation Key to Africa's Seed Market Ambitions

Africa can significantly increase its share of the estimated $85 billion global seed market by investing in agricultural research, strengthening seed systems, embracing innovation and creating a predictable business environment that attracts private investment, experts have said.

Despite its vast agricultural resources, rich biodiversity and growing pool of scientists, Africa accounts for only about 2.2 percent (approximately $3.45 billion) of the global seed market. Experts say this reflects weaknesses in seed systems rather than a lack of potential.

The experts were speaking during the Third Rwanda National Seed Congress, which concluded last week. Policymakers, researchers, private sector leaders and international partners agreed that Africa must move beyond producing seed mainly for domestic use and position itself as a competitive player in regional and global markets.

The congress was held under the theme: "Seeds as a Strategic Engine for National Transformation: Advancing a Competitive, Private-Sector-Led Seed System for Food Security, Jobs and Trade."

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Seed as a strategic industry

According to Solange Uwituze, Minister of State for Agriculture and Animal Resources, African countries should no longer view seed simply as an agricultural input.

"Every successful harvest begins with quality seed. However, today we must look beyond the traditional understanding of seed simply as an agricultural input," she said.

Uwituze said the seed industry has evolved into a strategic economic sector that drives agricultural productivity, food security, climate resilience, job creation, private investment, innovation and international trade.

She said Africa's small share of the global seed market should motivate countries to accelerate reforms.

"Our ambition is not only to achieve national seed security. Our ambition is to build a modern, innovative, internationally competitive and private-sector-led seed industry capable of serving regional and international markets," she said.

Uwituze noted that Rwanda has made significant progress over the past decade by investing in agricultural research, seed multiplication, certification and private sector development.

These efforts have enabled the country to become self-sufficient in certified seed production for strategic crops, including maize, wheat and soybean.

She added that Rwanda is strengthening alignment with international standards through the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Seed Schemes, the International Seed Testing Association (ISTA) and preparations to join the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV).

'Seed is the foundation'

Enock Chikava, Director of Economic Opportunity at the Gates Foundation, described seed as the most important, yet often overlooked, agricultural input.

"Seed costs constitute about five to ten percent of what it takes to grow one hectare of crop. Fertiliser helps. Education helps. Machines help. But none of them can create genetic potential that was never there in the beginning," he said.

"If semiconductors are the foundational technology of the digital economy, then seed is the foundational technology of the bioeconomy."

Chikava argued that Africa's biggest challenge is not a lack of scientific potential.

"We are not short on genetics. We are short on executional excellence. This gap between potential and what Africa has captured is a story about systems, standards and financing," he said.

He pointed to Rwanda as proof that the right policies can transform a country's seed sector.

"Rwanda is not just targeting African countries. It's targeting the world. Rwanda has proven it can produce high-quality seed. The next test is proving that it can get that seed into every farmer's hands," he said.

Research drives agricultural transformation

Former Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) President and former Minister of Agriculture Agnes Kalibata said history shows that agricultural transformation is driven by investment in science rather than the size of a country's land.

"Most countries that have moved forward didn't move because they have a lot of land. They moved because they invested in discovery, they invested in genetics and they invested in people," she said.

Kalibata cited the United States, Brazil, Japan, Vietnam and China as examples of countries that transformed their agricultural sectors through sustained investment in research institutions, plant breeding and human capital.

She urged African countries to strengthen research institutions and invest more in crops native to the continent.

"Why haven't we developed our own commodities? Why haven't we invested in commodities that are naturally ours?" she asked.

Kalibata also stressed that Africa's agricultural transformation must continue to centre on millions of smallholder farmers.

"We will not bypass smallholder farmers. The power of the seed and the power of the smallholder farmer together transforms economies," she said.

She added that investing in young scientists and modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and genome editing would help Africa develop climate-resilient crop varieties while making agriculture more attractive to young people.

Private sector seen as key to growth

Innocent Namuhoranye, Chairperson of the National Seed Association of Rwanda (NSAR), said quality seed underpins agricultural productivity, competitiveness and resilience.

"The seed sector should not be viewed simply as a supplier of agricultural inputs. It is a strategic national industry that underpins food systems, economic competitiveness and agricultural resilience," he said.

Namuhoranye said that while governments have a critical role in creating enabling policies, private companies must continue investing in breeding, seed multiplication, quality assurance, technology and distribution systems.

He noted that Rwanda's Seed Industry Strategic Roadmap 2030 has already strengthened collaboration among government, researchers, financial institutions and private companies.

Echoing the call for action, François Twagirumukiza, Chairperson of the Private Sector Federation (PSF), said the focus should now shift from dialogue to implementation.

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He said building a competitive seed industry requires predictable regulation, efficient certification systems, strong research institutions, digital innovation, improved financing and stronger public-private partnerships.

Twagirumukiza said the congress had produced a roadmap outlining actions needed to strengthen Rwanda's seed sector while offering lessons for the rest of Africa.

Participants committed to aligning Rwanda's seed system with international standards to improve competitiveness in regional and global markets.

They also agreed to promote science-based agricultural innovation by advancing biotechnology and other modern breeding technologies within appropriate regulatory frameworks to strengthen food security and climate resilience.

Other resolutions included increasing investment in research and seed production infrastructure, strengthening quality assurance systems, attracting affordable financing for seed companies and expanding digital seed traceability and certification.

Delegates also called for improved extension services to increase farmers' adoption of improved seed, create more employment opportunities for women and young people across the seed value chain, and strengthen collaboration among governments, research institutions, financial institutions and the private sector.

According to Uwituze, building a globally competitive seed industry requires strong partnerships.

"The government alone cannot build a globally competitive seed industry. The future of the seed sector will depend on the strength of our partnerships," she said.