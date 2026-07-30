Rwanda: Experts On Why Fires Increase in Dry Weather

Fire outbreaks become more common during the dry season because dry conditions make it easier for sparks to ignite combustible materials, according to fire risk management experts.

Rwanda's main dry season runs from June to September, with another shorter dry spell between December and February. During these periods, vegetation, household materials and other combustible items lose moisture, making them easier to ignite.

Ignatius Mugabo, Managing Director of MuGOLDS International Ltd, a Kigali-based fire risk management consultancy, told The New Times on Tuesday, July 28, that dry weather creates conditions where even minor mistakes can lead to devastating fires.

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"During the sunny season, every spark can cause a fire anywhere -- in forests, gardens or even around homes," Mugabo said.

He explained that anything capable of burning becomes fuel, meaning the risk of fire rises wherever combustible materials come into contact with heat or sparks.

Unlike the rainy season, when moisture suppresses some fire risks, dry conditions allow fires to start and spread much more easily.

One example, he said, is the careless disposal of cigarette butts. A cigarette that appears extinguished can still ignite dry grass or other combustible materials.

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Common causes of commercial fires

Mugabo said electrical faults remain among the leading causes of fires in commercial and industrial buildings. Poor wiring, faulty electrical equipment and power surges are major risk factors, particularly when buildings are unoccupied.

"Most fires start at awkward times -- very late at night or early in the morning before people begin work," he said.

He explained that when electricity is restored after an outage during periods of low demand, power surges can damage equipment left plugged in, triggering fires.

Besides electrical faults, commercial fires are also caused by human negligence, including careless smoking, unsafe cooking practices and improper candle use. Although less common, industrial fires linked to chemicals or explosions can also occur.

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Common causes of household fires

Mugabo said residential fire risks have increased alongside Rwanda's economic growth and expanding use of electricity, household appliances and cooking gas.

"We have more economic activities and modern infrastructure today. As these activities increase, so do the potential causes of fire," he said.

Cooking gas, electrical faults and careless cooking are among the leading causes of household fires.

While gas has made cooking more convenient, Mugabo warned that many people still lack adequate knowledge about its safe use.

Modern homes also contain significantly more electrical devices than they did in the past.

"Look at how many things people plug in every day -- phones, computers, televisions and refrigerators. Every connection creates potential fire risks if not properly managed," he said.

Mistakes that increase fire risks

Mugabo said many fires result from preventable mistakes. One of the biggest risks is using counterfeit electrical equipment or poor-quality wiring.

"Cheap electrical equipment may seem like a bargain, but it can cost far more through property damage, injuries or even loss of life," he warned.

He also cautioned against placing cooking gas cylinders inside homes. Ideally, gas cylinders should be installed outside buildings and connected through proper piping systems to reduce the impact of leaks or explosions.

Other dangerous practices include:

Leaving candles unattended or placing them near flammable materials.

Burning waste without proper supervision.

Leaving electrical appliances plugged in unnecessarily.

Storing combustible materials together.

He noted that some biological materials, such as manure stored in confined spaces, can generate heat and potentially ignite under certain conditions.

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Fire safety should begin during construction

According to Mugabo, fire prevention should be integrated into building design rather than added after construction.

"Electricity, water and fire protection should all be considered during the planning stage," he said.

He recalled a commercial building in Kigali where installing fire protection after completion was estimated to cost about Rwf150 million, a cost that could have been significantly lower had it been incorporated during construction.

Even so, he said existing buildings can still be upgraded following proper risk assessments.

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For homes, simple measures such as installing smoke detectors, keeping fire extinguishers and placing fire blankets in kitchens can significantly improve safety.

Fire extinguishers and smoke detectors save lives

Mugabo said many people install fire extinguishers merely to satisfy inspection requirements without learning how to use or maintain them.

"They simply hang them on the wall so they can show inspectors they have them," he said.

He stressed that extinguishers are most effective when used while a fire is still small, preventing it from spreading.

He also encouraged households to install smoke detectors, saying they provide early warning before fires become uncontrollable.

Ultimately, Mugabo said improving fire safety begins with greater public awareness.

"The first level of defence is self-protection and awareness. When people understand the risks, they are more likely to take preventive measures."

He urged households and businesses to budget for fire safety measures, especially those located near forests or areas with dry vegetation, and to keep emergency contacts readily available.

"Who calls the fire brigade after one hour? By then, what will they come to save?" he said.