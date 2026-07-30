Sudanese Embassy in Ankara Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Embassy and Ambassador's Residence

30 July 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

ANKARA — The Embassy of the Republic of Sudan in Türkiye on Wednesday held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new embassy building and the official Ambassador's Residence in Ankara, in a move reflecting the strong historical ties between Sudan and Türkiye and their shared commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salim, Presidential Adviser Dr. Amjad Farid Al-Tayeb, Sudan's Ambassador to Türkiye Nader Youssef Al-Tayeb, representatives of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Arab and African ambassadors, heads of diplomatic missions, Turkish media representatives, and members of the Sudanese community and student associations in Ankara.

In his remarks, the Foreign Minister said the project reflects the depth of the longstanding friendship between Sudan and Türkiye and demonstrates their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation based on mutual respect and common interests. He described the new premises as an investment in the future of bilateral relations and thanked the Turkish government for its support in bringing the project to this stage.

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The ceremony concluded with reaffirmations that the project represents a significant step in strengthening Sudan's diplomatic presence in Türkiye and advancing the strategic partnership between the two countries. The high-level official and diplomatic attendance underscored the enduring ties and shared determination to expand cooperation across various fields.

Read the original article on SNA.

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