Kenya: Policy Certainty Key to Success of Kenya's Sezs, Says Capital FM Md

Nairobi — Stable government policies and sustained investment in infrastructure will determine whether Kenya's Special Economic Zones (SEZs) evolve into engines of industrialisation and export-led growth, Capital FM Managing Director Symon Bargurei has said.

Speaking during the Capital FM Business, Investment and Growth Townhall at Strathmore University on Thursday, Bargurei said Kenya has laid many of the foundations investors seek, but warned that long-term competitiveness will depend on policy certainty, efficient institutions and an enabling business environment.

He said flagship projects such as the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone and Konza Technopolis demonstrate Kenya's shift from relying on investment incentives to building integrated ecosystems that support manufacturing, innovation, technology transfer and exports.

"Transformation is not built on incentives alone. It combines policy consistency, quality infrastructure, skills development and technology to create globally competitive ecosystems," Bargurei said.

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He described the projects as strategic platforms capable of accelerating industrialisation while positioning Kenya as a regional hub for high-value investment.

"Dongo Kundu SEZ, Konza Technopolis and other strategic developments are more than infrastructure projects. They are platforms for industrialisation, innovation and sustainable economic growth."

Bargurei noted that Kenya's strategic location, preferential access to the East African Community (EAC), COMESA and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) markets, coupled with a growing digital economy and expanding renewable energy capacity, provide a strong foundation for attracting investors.

He added that deepening capital markets, a vibrant fintech ecosystem and a resilient financial sector are improving access to capital for businesses and strengthening the country's investment appeal.

However, he cautioned that these competitive advantages must be matched by predictable regulation and institutional efficiency.

"Investors are no longer choosing destinations based solely on tax incentives. They are looking for efficient infrastructure, reliable energy, regulatory certainty and institutions that can support businesses over the long term."

Bargurei said Kenya has an opportunity to benefit from the ongoing reconfiguration of global supply chains by creating an environment where policy, infrastructure and capital work together to support globally competitive industries.

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The Capital FM Business, Investment and Growth Townhall brought together policymakers, investors, business leaders and development partners to discuss reforms needed to strengthen Kenya's investment climate and accelerate private sector-led economic growth.