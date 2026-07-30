Ghana: Supreme Court Upholds Osp Prosecutorial Powers

The Supreme Court yesterday ruled that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has prosecutorial powers under the Constitution but affirmed that the Attorney-General (AG) retains the constitutional authority to discontinue any prosecution initiated by the OSP through a nolle prosequi.

In a unanimous decision, the seven-member panel, presided over by the Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, held that Section 4(2) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), is not inconsistent with the 1992 Constitution.

The court said a true and proper interpretation of the Constitution vests prosecutorial authority in the Attorney-General, while recognising the OSP's power to prosecute under the law. It added that the Attorney-General's constitutional power to terminate criminal prosecutions extends to cases handled by the OSP.

The panel further ruled that all prosecutions undertaken by the OSP, including freezing orders obtained in the course of investigations, remain valid. It declared that any court order or ruling inconsistent with its decision is null and void.

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The court said the full reasons for its judgment would be filed at the registry on August 5.

The suit was filed by private legal practitioner, Noah Adamtey, who challenged the constitutionality of Act 959, arguing that it unlawfully grants the OSP independent prosecutorial authority.

He asked the court to declare that provisions of the Act conferring original and insulated prosecutorial powers on the OSP are inconsistent with Articles 1(2), 88(3) and (4), 93(2) and 296 of the Constitution. He further contended that Sections 3(3) and 4 of Act 959, which make the OSP independent of the Attorney-General in initiating, conducting and terminating prosecutions, violate the Constitution.

Representing the Attorney-General, the Deputy Attorney-General, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, argued that Article 88(3) vests prosecutorial authority solely in the Attorney-General and that Parliament acted unconstitutionally by requiring the Attorney-General to delegate part of those powers to the OSP.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court dismissed an application by the OSP to join the suit as an interested party but admitted 14 civil society organisations, which argued that their expertise would assist the court in determining the constitutional issues.