Rwanda: Bank of Kigali Launches Wellness Festival to Promote Healthier Workplace

Bank of Kigali (BK) has launched the inaugural BK Wellness Festival 2026, a four-day initiative bringing together health experts, nutritionists, fitness professionals and wellness partners in a move aimed at promoting employee well-being while encouraging healthier lifestyles.

Held at Kigali's Car Free Zone on Wednesday, July 29, the festival offers health screenings, nutrition counselling, fitness sessions and exhibitions by wellness partners while primarily targeting BK employees, the festival is also open to customers and members of the public.

The initiative comes as Rwanda faces a growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), many of which are linked to lifestyle factors such as poor nutrition, physical inactivity and prolonged sedentary work. Speaking during the launch, officials highlighted that workplace wellness programmes are becoming increasingly important in preventing lifestyle-related diseases while improving productivity and reducing long-term healthcare costs.

Rose Ngabire, Bank of Kigali's Chief Operations Officer and Chairperson of the Occupational Health and Safety Committee, said the festival reflects the bank's commitment to making employee wellness a strategic priority. "We are launching the BK Wellness Festival because we believe wellness is a holistic journey. We have brought together many of our partners to help people learn about healthy eating, exercise and better lifestyle choices," Ngabire said.

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She said the initiative is part of the bank's broader occupational health and safety programme, which includes awareness campaigns on healthy eating, mental well-being, workplace ergonomics and physical activity. According to Ngabire, the bank also promotes healthier workplace habits by encouraging employees to avoid prolonged sitting, use standing desks where possible and seek professional guidance on maintaining healthy lifestyles.

"We know we cannot achieve the goals of the Bank of Kigali without taking care of our health, our minds and our physical well-being. If our people are healthy, our organisation becomes stronger and contributes more to national development," she said.

Ngabire said more than 800 employees are expected to benefit from the initiative, adding that opening the festival to customers and the wider public reflects the bank's desire to contribute to healthier communities beyond its workforce.

Flora Nsinga, the bank's Chief People and Culture Officer, said employee well-being is embedded in the institution's workplace culture. "Promoting health and well-being is not just about today's event. It is something we value every single day and forms part of our commitment to creating a workplace where our people can thrive both personally and professionally," she said.

She added that the festival provides an opportunity for participants to learn about healthy living while strengthening social connections through wellness activities.

Prevention remains the best medicine

Albert Tuyishime, Head of the Department of Disease Prevention and Control at the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), said employers have an important role to play in preventing non-communicable diseases through workplace wellness programmes.

According to RBC, 17 percent of adults in Rwanda have high blood pressure, one in five adults is obese, and 61 percent report not engaging in physical exercise at least once a week--all key risk factors for NCDs. He commended Bank of Kigali for investing in employee wellness, noting that healthier employees are generally more productive while helping institutions reduce future healthcare costs.

"We wish we could have many more events like this across the country because they contribute to the well-being of our population," Tuyishime said.

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"Prevention starts with simple decisions such as being physically active, eating more fruits and vegetables and changing our daily habits. By preventing disease, we also reduce the enormous costs of treatment later."

Employees welcome easier access to health services

Employees who attended the festival welcomed the opportunity to access preventive healthcare services at their workplace.

Yves Ishimwe, a Bank of Kigali employee, said demanding work schedules often leave employees with little time to prioritise their health. "Most of the time we are in the office serving customers and have little time to look after ourselves or exercise. This festival brings health experts and wellness services closer to us," he said. "We are able to receive health screenings, professional advice and practical guidance on healthier lifestyle choices that we would rarely access during our normal work schedule," he added.