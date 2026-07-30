Rwanda: $2.5m Scholarship Fund Targets Needy University Students

Education officials have called for more scholarship opportunities to help financially disadvantaged students access university, welcoming the launch of a new scholarship fund worth more than $2.5 million.

The Nabers' Merit Scholarship Fund, established with support from the Nabers Charitable Foundation, a US-based non-profit organisation, will provide scholarships to academically talented students who also demonstrate financial need. The fund will be administered by East African Christian College (EACC).

ALSO READ: Can universities triple student enrolment?

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking at the launch, Pascal Gatabazi, Chief Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Education, described the initiative as a long-term investment in Rwanda's future.

"The Nabers' Merit Scholarship Fund represents hope, opportunity and a long-term investment in Rwanda's future," he said.

Gatabazi said the fund supports Rwanda's Vision 2050 and the National Strategy for Transformation by helping ensure that talented young people are not denied higher education because of financial constraints.

"Achieving this vision requires ensuring that no talented young person is denied the opportunity to pursue higher education simply because of financial limitations," he said.

ALSO READ: More students seek admission to University of Rwanda

He added that expanding scholarship opportunities promotes equity, widens access to quality higher education and helps develop the skilled workforce needed for the country's socio-economic transformation.

Sustainable financing

Unlike many scholarship programmes that depend on periodic fundraising, Gatabazi said EACC has adopted a sustainable financing model backed by long-term institutional investments, including commercial properties and government securities.

"Rather than relying solely on periodic fundraising, East African Christian College has established a scholarship model anchored in long-term institutional investments," he said.

He noted that the approach ensures future generations continue to benefit while demonstrating sound stewardship and strategic planning.

ALSO READ: Seven scholarships, fellowships and grants open to Rwandans this August

Gatabazi also said scholarships should be viewed as investments in human capital rather than simply financial aid.

"Every scholarship awarded has the potential to transform not only one life but also an entire family, a community and, ultimately, our nation," he said.

He welcomed the fund's emphasis on leadership, integrity, discipline and Christian values alongside academic excellence, saying these qualities are essential for building a knowledge-based economy.

500 scholarships annually

The Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Rwanda, Laurent Mbanda, said the fund will provide 500 merit-based scholarships each year to students enrolled in Health Sciences, Business, Theology, Education and Early Childhood Development programmes at EACC.

Selection will be based on academic performance, character, discipline and financial need.

Mbanda said recipients will continue receiving support only if they maintain good academic performance and conduct throughout their studies.

"We monitor students throughout their studies to assess their academic performance, character and discipline. Those who continue to meet the required standards will retain their scholarship each year," he said.

He added that EACC has also established an endowment fund financed through income-generating investments, including three commercial buildings, to support scholarships, research, innovation and institutional development.

ALSO READ: UR explains entry criteria as it admits 14,000 new students

"We do not want to rely solely on students' tuition fees to build and maintain a high-quality institution," he said.

The scholarship fund, he noted, comes at a time when many academically capable students are unable to afford university education.

Students from the Anglican Church who cannot meet tuition costs will be eligible for support, while students from other denominations may also apply through the established selection process.

Mbanda said the college aims to grow enrolment to about 6,000 students, with a long-term ceiling of around 10,000, while maintaining quality teaching and learning.

Students welcome initiative

Secondary school graduates welcomed the new scholarship opportunities, saying limited financial support continues to lock many qualified students out of university.

Elisée Nizeyimana said he had hoped to continue his studies after completing secondary school but missed out on a government scholarship because of the limited number of sponsored places.

Although he qualified for admission, his family could not afford tuition fees.

"My family could not afford to pay university tuition fees because they were already struggling to pay my secondary school fees. There is a need for more scholarship opportunities," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Supporting enrolment growth

Education experts say expanding scholarship opportunities will be essential if Rwanda is to significantly increase university enrolment.

The Higher Education Council (HEC) Strategic Plan 2025-2030 targets raising the country's gross higher education enrolment rate from 9.4 per cent to 27 per cent by 2030, bringing Rwanda closer to the global average.

Achieving that target would expand the pool of graduates needed to drive industrialisation, innovation and digital transformation. However, experts say universities must also invest in infrastructure, technology and teaching quality to keep pace with rising enrolment.

According to Edward Kadozi, Director General of HEC, Rwanda's higher education sector has grown steadily over the past three decades and now comprises more than 40 higher learning institutions serving over 130,000 students.

Despite that progress, enrolment remains below the global average.

"We need to at least triple university enrolment to move closer to global benchmarks," Kadozi said, adding that expanding access must be matched by improvements in quality.