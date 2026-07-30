Uganda: Minister Babalanda Commissions Science Kits for Buyende Schools

Government has commissioned science kits for public schools in Buyende District in a move aimed at improving the teaching and learning of science subjects through practical laboratory instruction.

The kits, donated by the Ministry of Education and Sports, were commissioned on Wednesday by the Minister for the Presidency, Milly Babalanda, together with district leaders.

Speaking during the commissioning, Babalanda said the science kits would strengthen science education by giving learners access to practical learning tools, enabling them to apply classroom knowledge in laboratory settings.

"This timely intervention will go a long way in strengthening the teaching and learning of science subjects in our schools," she said. "By equipping learners with practical tools, we are building the foundation for innovation, critical thinking and skills that are critical for Uganda's development."

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She said the equipment would enable students to move beyond theoretical lessons to practical experiments, a shift expected to improve academic performance, increase interest in science subjects and prepare learners for future careers.

"The science kits will enable students to move from theory to practical work in laboratories. This will improve performance, increase interest in sciences, and prepare our young people for the jobs of the future," Babalanda added.

The minister commended the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni, for what she described as her leadership and commitment to improving the quality of education in Uganda.

She also praised officials at the Ministry of Education and Sports for coordinating the distribution of the science kits to government schools, saying the initiative reflects the government's commitment to ensuring that learners have access to quality education resources.

Babalanda urged district education officials in Buyende to ensure the kits are properly managed, maintained and fully utilised to enhance science instruction.

She said proper use of the equipment would help nurture the next generation of scientists, engineers, doctors and innovators needed to drive Uganda's development.

The commissioning of the science kits forms part of ongoing government efforts to improve science education in public schools by increasing access to practical learning materials and strengthening laboratory-based instruction.