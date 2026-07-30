Uganda: Musasizi Urges Airtel to Increase Investment in Secure Digital Infrastructure

Finance Minister Henry Musasizi has called on Airtel Uganda to step up investment in secure and modern digital systems, as government pushes to accelerate Uganda's digital transformation and strengthen the country's digital economy.

The call came on Wednesday during a meeting with Airtel Uganda's newly appointed Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Soumendra Sahu, who paid a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Finance.

Musasizi said continued investment in secure digital infrastructure would improve service delivery, expand connectivity and enhance Uganda's competitiveness while supporting the government's digitalisation agenda.

"The government remains committed to supporting private sector growth because it is central to creating jobs, expanding services, increasing domestic revenue and reducing dependence on external financing," Musasizi said.

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The minister also commended Airtel Uganda for expanding telecommunications services, investing in fibre-optic infrastructure, creating employment and contributing tax revenue to support national development.

Sahu thanked the government for its continued support and reaffirmed Airtel Uganda's commitment to expanding connectivity and investing in digital infrastructure.

He said the telecommunications company would continue partnering with the government to promote digital inclusion and support national development.

Sahu said Airtel currently provides free internet connectivity to about 200 schools through partnerships with government agencies. He added that the company sponsors 20 university students annually under its scholarship programme and offers graduate training opportunities to help young people transition into employment.

The meeting also discussed smartphone taxation and government support for Uganda's emerging local smartphone assembly industry.

Director of Economic Affairs Moses Kaggwa called for measures to protect local smartphone manufacturers as the country seeks to build domestic production capacity.