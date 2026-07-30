Kenya: IEBC Proposes Mandatory Campaign Bank Accounts Under 2027 Poll Finance Rules

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has proposed mandatory campaign bank accounts for all candidates and political parties under new draft election financing regulations aimed at strengthening transparency and accountability ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The proposed Election Campaign Financing Regulations, 2026 would require candidates and political parties to channel all campaign-related income and expenditure through designated bank accounts, while introducing stricter disclosure, reporting and auditing requirements for campaign finances.

Speaking during a national consultative forum on the draft regulations on Thursday, IEBC Chairperson Edung Ethekon said the reforms are intended to create a level playing field by preventing excessive spending from influencing electoral outcomes.

"Our objective is to set contribution and spending limits in order to create a level playing field for everybody who is contesting," Ethekon told stakeholders in Nairobi.

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"If we let money distort the will of the people, then we will be running against the constitutional principles of free, fair and accountable elections."

Under the proposed framework, candidates and political parties will be required to appoint registered campaign finance managers responsible for overseeing campaign accounts and ensuring compliance with reporting obligations.

The regulations also provide mechanisms for tracking private donations, monitoring campaign expenditure, resolving disputes and enforcing compliance with contribution and spending limits.

According to the commission, the measures are designed to operationalise the Election Campaign Financing Act, 2013, whose implementation has stalled for years after previous regulations were annulled by Parliament ahead of the 2017 and 2022 General Elections.

IEBC Commissioner Mary Karen Sorobit said the commission is currently reviewing submissions received during nationwide public participation forums to refine the draft regulations before they are presented for legislative approval.

She said stakeholders had submitted evidence-based proposals that would help the commission develop a practical, transparent and enforceable campaign finance framework.

The electoral agency is expected to consolidate public feedback before submitting the draft regulations to Parliament's Committee on Delegated Legislation in August.

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Ethekon said the commission is racing against time to put the framework in place well before the 2027 General Election.

"We came into office with time on our side, but now we are left with roughly one year to the 2027 polls," he said.

The IEBC has invited political parties, civil society organisations, election observers and members of the public to continue submitting views as it finalises the regulations aimed at promoting transparency, accountability and fairness in campaign financing.