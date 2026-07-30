Kenya: 'Joy Like No Other' - Triple World Record Holder Beatrice Chebet in Wonderland of Motherhood

NAIROBI — Even as her fellow countrywomen chase after medals at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, triple world record holder Beatrice Chebet is enjoying her time off the track.

The Olympic and world champion, who announced that she was going on maternity leave at the turn of the year, is basking in the bliss of motherhood -- having given birth to a bouncing baby boy a month ago.

In an adorable social media post on Thursday morning, Chebet expressed how the young one has captured her heart, making her fall in love each and every day.

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"I can't stop smiling! He makes me feel pure joy and the deepest love, cherishing every moment we share," the 26-year-old said.

Indeed, she could not have asked for a better break, and a bigger reward after two years of plentiful harvest on the track at major international competitions.

It began with a successful defence of her world cross country title in Belgrade, Serbia in March 2024, followed by a history-breaking feat at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, smashing the world record for the women's 10,000m after clocking 28:54.14.

Not satisfied with merely being the fastest woman over the distance, she bagged a double at the Paris Olympics, winning the women's 5000m and 10,000m.

In winning the 12-and-a-half-lap race, Chebet followed in the footsteps of Vivian Cheruiyot who was the last Kenyan to win it in 2016 at the Rio Olympics.

Her triumph in the women's 10,000m was the first time a Kenyan has won it at the quadrennial event.

Come 2025 and Chebet had more where her previous excellent performances came from.

She returned to the Prefontaine Classic and grabbed the headlines after clocking a world record of 13:58.06 in the women's 5000m -- the first one to ever clock a sub-14.

By the time the World Championships in Tokyo came by, the big question was whether she would do the double as she did in Paris -- and not whether she would win in the first place.

She answered the questions emphatically, clocking 30:37.61 to win the 25-lap race before stopping the clock at 14:54.36 to add the world 5000m title to her medal collection.

As she gazes at her enviable medal collection, Chebet knows that the most coveted prize lies in her arms -- as she has already testified to.

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For her fans, they will be counting the days and months until when they see her on track once again, gratifying their appetites for more world records, titles and medals.