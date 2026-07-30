Rwanda: Obadiah Noel - Former APR Star Joins Patriots Ahead of Rbl Playoffs

30 July 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

American guard Obadiah Noel has joined Patriots ahead of the Rwanda Basketball League playoffs, which are scheduled to run from August 5 to 28.

Noel, 27, returns to Rwanda after previously making his mark with APR during the 2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL) playoffs in Pretoria, South Africa, where his impressive contributions helped the club secure a third-place finish.

The American guard was also part of APR's squad during the 2024 BAL campaign but was unable to help the team reach the playoffs in Kigali after suffering an injury during the Sahara Conference in Dakar, Senegal.

Patriots will face Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in the best-of-five semifinals playoffs with the winner of matchup set to face either APR or RSSB Tigers in the best-of-seven finals series.

Read the original article on New Times.

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