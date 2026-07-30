Uganda: Judiciary Tightens Security Ahead of Besigye Treason Trial At High Court

The Judiciary has announced strict operational and security measures that will govern proceedings in the upcoming High Court treason trial of four-time presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye, his political associate Hajji Obeid Lutale, and Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) officer Captain Denis Oola.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, July 29, 2026, the Criminal Division of the High Court said the measures are intended to regulate courtroom access, media coverage and the use of electronic devices during the high-profile proceedings.

The guidelines, signed by Judiciary Public Relations Officer Ereemye James JM and Principal Communications Officer Sheila Wamboga, restrict entry to judicial and non-judicial court staff directly involved in the trial, the accused persons, prosecution and defence lawyers, accredited journalists and members of the public admitted subject to available seating.

"The public will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to the available seating capacity," the Judiciary said.

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Media organizations seeking to cover the trial have been directed to obtain prior accreditation through the Judiciary's Public Relations Office, with officials warning that the number of journalists permitted inside the courtroom may be limited depending on available space.

The Judiciary also announced tighter controls on electronic equipment.

Journalists will be required to present cameras, video recorders, laptops and other electronic devices for mandatory security screening before entering the courtroom.

Requests for live broadcasts will be considered individually, while photography or video recording of the presiding judge and witnesses will not be permitted unless prior authorization has been granted.

Personal smart devices, including mobile phones and tablets, will not be allowed inside the courtroom.

The Judiciary said the measures are aimed at ensuring orderly proceedings while safeguarding the integrity and security of the trial.

The case has become one of Uganda's most closely watched criminal prosecutions after Besigye and Lutale were arrested in November 2024 following a visit to Nairobi, Kenya, where they had travelled to attend a book launch.

The pair later resurfaced in Uganda and were initially arraigned before the General Court Martial on security-related charges, including treachery and unlawful possession of firearms.

However, the proceedings took a dramatic turn after the Supreme Court ruled that military courts lack jurisdiction to try civilians, prompting the withdrawal of the military charges and the transfer of the matter to the civilian justice system.

State prosecutors subsequently charged Besigye, Lutale and Captain Oola with treason and misprision of treason before the Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court.

The three were later committed to the High Court for trial.

According to the prosecution, the accused, together with others still at large, allegedly conspired between 2023 and November 2024 in Geneva, Athens, Nairobi and Kampala to overthrow the Government of Uganda by force.

The release of the new courtroom protocols comes weeks after the High Court rejected an attempt by Besigye and Lutale to halt the criminal proceedings.

Earlier this month, Justice Emmanuel Baguma dismissed an application in which the defence argued that the prosecution was tainted by alleged violations of the accused persons' constitutional rights, including claims that they were abducted from Kenya, held incommunicado, denied medical care and subjected to prejudicial public statements by senior military officials.

Justice Baguma ruled that the application lacked merit and amounted to an abuse of court process intended to delay the trial, holding that allegations of human rights violations do not automatically invalidate criminal proceedings where alternative legal remedies remain available.

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Despite that ruling clearing the way for the trial to proceed, the case has continued to face procedural disputes.

Recent court appearances have been overshadowed by disagreements over legal representation following the deportation of Besigye's lead Kenyan lawyer, Martha Karua, as well as protests by the defence after the arrest of Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

Defence lawyers have also indicated that they intend to challenge several preliminary rulings while seeking full disclosure of prosecution evidence before the substantive hearing begins.

With the new operational guidelines now in place, the Judiciary appears keen to ensure the proceedings are conducted under tight security and controlled courtroom conditions as one of the country's most politically sensitive criminal trials moves closer to full hearing.