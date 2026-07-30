Ghana: DCE Hands Over 887 Desks to Schools in Mion District

The Mion District Assembly in the Northern Region yesterday handed over 887 school desks to the District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) for distribution to public basic schools in the area.

The intervention forms part of efforts by the Assembly to improve the teaching and learning environment in schools across the district.

At a brief ceremony in Sang, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Hamza Azindoo Moabalyn, said the gesture was in line with the government's resetting agenda aimed at strengthening key sectors of the economy, particularly education.

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He explained that quality education remained a cornerstone of national development and a priority for both the district and the country as a whole.

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Mr Moabalyn said the provision of the desks went beyond furniture, noting that it was also about restoring dignity in classrooms and creating a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning.

He indicated that the intervention was intended to address the persistent shortage of furniture in many schools, where inadequate seating continued to affect pupils' learning.

The DCE urged officials of the Ghana Education Service to ensure fair distribution of the desks to beneficiary schools based on their needs.

He also called on school authorities to take proper care of the furniture to ensure its durability.

Mr Moabalyn commended teachers and administrative staff in the district for their dedication and resilience despite the challenges they faced in delivering quality education.

He assured them of the government's commitment to supporting policies and initiatives aimed at improving educational infrastructure and logistics.

He further stressed that the Assembly would continue to prioritise interventions that enhance education at all levels in the district.

The Mion District Director of Education, Mr Mohammed Amin Dawuda, who received the desks on behalf of the schools, expressed gratitude to the Assembly for the support.

He described the intervention as timely, noting that it would significantly reduce the furniture deficit and improve learning outcomes in schools across the district.

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Mr Dawuda said the initiative demonstrated the government's commitment to strengthening basic education at the grassroots level.