Ghana: DCE Hands Over 887 Desks to Schools in Mion District

30 July 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yahaya Nuhu Nadaa, Sang

The Mion District Assembly in the Northern Region yesterday handed over 887 school desks to the District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) for distribution to public basic schools in the area.

The intervention forms part of efforts by the Assembly to improve the teaching and learning environment in schools across the district.

At a brief ceremony in Sang, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Hamza Azindoo Moabalyn, said the gesture was in line with the government's resetting agenda aimed at strengthening key sectors of the economy, particularly education.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He explained that quality education remained a cornerstone of national development and a priority for both the district and the country as a whole.

Related Articles

Mr Moabalyn said the provision of the desks went beyond furniture, noting that it was also about restoring dignity in classrooms and creating a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning.

He indicated that the intervention was intended to address the persistent shortage of furniture in many schools, where inadequate seating continued to affect pupils' learning.

The DCE urged officials of the Ghana Education Service to ensure fair distribution of the desks to beneficiary schools based on their needs.

He also called on school authorities to take proper care of the furniture to ensure its durability.

Mr Moabalyn commended teachers and administrative staff in the district for their dedication and resilience despite the challenges they faced in delivering quality education.

He assured them of the government's commitment to supporting policies and initiatives aimed at improving educational infrastructure and logistics.

He further stressed that the Assembly would continue to prioritise interventions that enhance education at all levels in the district.

The Mion District Director of Education, Mr Mohammed Amin Dawuda, who received the desks on behalf of the schools, expressed gratitude to the Assembly for the support.

He described the intervention as timely, noting that it would significantly reduce the furniture deficit and improve learning outcomes in schools across the district.

Mr Dawuda said the initiative demonstrated the government's commitment to strengthening basic education at the grassroots level.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.