Malawi: 'Invest. It's That Simple' - - Deputy Chief Secretary's Blunt Message to Employers Snubbing Staff Development

30 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A top government official has issued a stark warning to employers across Malawi -- invest in your workers, or watch your organisation fall behind.

Deputy Chief Secretary to the Government Stewart Ligomeka delivered the blunt message at the Institute of People Management Malawi (IPMM) annual dinner and dance in Blantyre, telling business leaders that neglecting staff development could cost them dearly in the long run.

"My message to employers who are not investing in issues of human resource is simple and straightforward: invest," he told the gathering.

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Ligomeka said companies that fail to prioritise their workforce risk stunting their own growth and losing ground to more competitive rivals.

He stressed that employees need ongoing training to keep up with a fast-changing workplace -- including the rise of artificial intelligence, which is reshaping industries at breakneck speed.

The government official also revealed that officials are working alongside IPMM and other stakeholders on a new Human Resource Bill, which would regulate professionals working in the sector.

"Skilled people are the greatest asset" -- not just any workers, says IPMM boss

IPMM president Frank Sabola echoed the call, but went a step further -- challenging the popular business mantra that people are an organisation's greatest asset.

"They say that people are the greatest asset that each and every organisation can have. But I differ with that statement. I believe that skilled people are the greatest asset," he said.

Sabola urged firms to shift their focus towards genuinely building up their employees' skills, rather than simply treating staff as a box-ticking resource.

"It is important for us to invest in our people for our organisations to be productive," he added.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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