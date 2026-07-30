Mozambique: Igsae and Fundec Sign Cooperation Agreement

Maputo — The Mozambican government, through the General Inspectorate for Food and Economic Safety (IGSAE), and the Foundation for the Development of Business Competitiveness (FUNDEC) have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at raising awareness among economic operators.

The agreement, which was signed on Wednesday, in Maputo, is also focused on preventing infractions on economic operators and intensifying the fight against counterfeiting.

According to Inspector General Shaquila Mahomed, the agreement includes engaging more closely with economic operators by disseminating legislation, conducting monitoring, and carrying out awareness-raising activities, thereby creating conditions for voluntary compliance with regulations.

Mahomed explained that the first phase of IGSAE's operations will feature a national campaign to publicize laws and regulations, coordinated with provincial representatives and prioritizing an educational and preventive approach.

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"We are not merely an inspection body focused on punishment. Our work centers primarily on prevention. The agency would initially opt for dialogue with economic operators, since the Ministry of Economy had previously granted an adjustment period for labeling compliance. We will start with awareness-raising rather than a heavy-handed approach. It is a matter of balance", she said.

For his turn, Clésio Foia, FUNDEC Chief Economist, noted that the partnership represents a significant step toward bringing economic operators closer to regulatory bodies through awareness-raising and knowledge generation.

He added that FUNDEC's experience in economic intelligence could contribute to more preventive and evidence-based oversight. "We have expressed our full readiness to support the Inspectorate in raising awareness, providing training, and producing studies based on solid evidence, studies that can serve as a foundation for decision-making and for diagnosing the state of business and commercial activity", he said.

Among the cooperation priorities, Clésio Foia pointed to the fight against counterfeiting, a phenomenon that continues to affect various sectors in the country, especially the automotive parts market.

"We are talking about counterfeit lubricating oils, tires, and spare parts. A counterfeit tire puts lives at risk and can be the cause of road accidents," he warned.

Foia also argued that inspection activities should take into account the specific characteristics of each region of the country to ensure oversight that is fairer and better suited to local realities.

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As an example, he cited the requirements imposed on food service establishments in areas where access to water remains limited. "We cannot apply the same sanctions in provinces where difficulties in accessing water persist as we do in others where this service is fully available. We need decisions based on empirical evidence that align with the reality of each region", he said.

Under the agreement, IGSAE and FUNDEC commit to carrying out joint initiatives involving awareness-raising, training, and the production of technical information, with the aim of helping economic operators comply with regulations and fostering a more competitive and secure business environment.