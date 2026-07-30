Somalia: Former Somali Foreign Minister Says Nabad & Nolol Rejects Calls to Restore Transitional Government

Mogadishu — Somalia's former foreign minister Mohamed Abdirizak has rejected opposition calls to return the country to a transitional political system, saying the proposal lacks careful consideration.

Speaking at Shabelle TV Talk-Show on Wednesday night, Abdirizak said the proposal, which has been floated by opposition figures amid an ongoing political dispute over the country's governance, was not a viable solution to Somalia's current challenges.

"Calls to return Somalia to a transitional system lack careful consideration," he said in a statement.

He added that the Nabad and Nolol political party, led by former President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, commonly known as Farmaajo, opposed the proposal.

"The Nabad and Nolol party rejects such a proposal suggested by the opposition," Abdirizak said.

The remarks come as Somalia faces growing political tensions over its electoral process and constitutional framework, with opposition groups and the federal government divided over the country's political future.

Some opposition figures have advocated revisiting transitional governance arrangements, while others have called for a broader political settlement.

Neither opposition leaders nor the federal government immediately responded to Abdirizak's comments.