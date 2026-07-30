Somalia: Ex-Somali President Says U.S. Delegation's Snub of Mogadishu Shows Government Has Lost Legitimacy

30 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Former Somali President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed said a high-level U.S. delegation's decision to conclude its visit to Somalia without traveling to Mogadishu was unprecedented and reflected what he described as the federal government's loss of legitimacy.

"Never before has a U.S. delegation toured regions of the country and departed without visiting the capital, Mogadishu," Sharif said.

"It is evidence of the failure of this government, whose time in office has come to an end," he added.

Sharif, a leading opposition figure, said the visit underscored what he called the government's inability to effectively manage Somalia's foreign relations and maintain the confidence of international partners.

His remarks came amid heightened political tensions over the federal government's legitimacy and its relations with regional administrations, with opposition leaders increasingly accusing President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's administration of losing domestic and international credibility.

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