South Africa: Police Assure of Uninterrupted Supply of Rape Kits

Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia has sought to reassure South Africans that there is no shortage of adult or child rape evidence collection kits anywhere in the country.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Police said rape evidence collection kits remain available nationwide, with additional supplies currently being distributed as part of routine procurement and stock replenishment processes.

The Ministry said the deliveries are proceeding according to plan to ensure health and policing facilities remain adequately stocked and that services to survivors of sexual violence are not disrupted.

Cachalia described gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) as one of South Africa's most pressing national challenges, saying the South African Police Service (SAPS) remains committed to ensuring that victims of sexual violence are treated with dignity, compassion, and urgency.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Ministry emphasised that rape evidence collection kits play a vital role in the criminal justice system by enabling the collection of forensic evidence that supports police investigations and strengthens criminal prosecutions.

According to the statement, the continued availability of the kits is intended to ensure that forensic evidence can be collected promptly, helping investigators build cases and hold perpetrators accountable in court.

The assurance comes amid ongoing national efforts to strengthen the country's response to GBVF and improve support services for survivors of sexual violence.