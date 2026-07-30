South Africa: SA Tourism Records Double-Digit Growth

South Africa's tourism sector continued its strong recovery in the first half of 2026, with international tourist arrivals increasing by 12.3% compared with the same period last year, according to the Department of Tourism.

The latest tourism figures show that South Africa welcomed 5 584 473 international tourists between January and June 2026, reflecting sustained growth across both regional and overseas markets.

The increase was driven by a 14.3% rise in arrivals from the African continent, while overseas arrivals grew by 5.6%, underscoring the country's continued appeal to international travellers.

June also delivered another strong performance, with 823 365 international tourists visiting South Africa during the month, representing a 9.8% year-on-year increase. Tourist arrivals from Africa climbed by 12.1% compared with June 2025.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The United States remained South Africa's leading overseas source market for the second consecutive month in June, with 40 566 American visitors travelling to the country.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille attributed the positive results to government's strategy of broadening the country's tourism offering and strengthening partnerships with the industry and international markets.

"The deliberate decision to diversify our tourism products is yielding positive results. The sustained growth in both regional and overseas arrivals reflects the resilience of our tourism sector and the effectiveness of the partnerships we have built with industry and our international markets," de Lille said.

She said government would continue to strengthen partnerships through joint marketing initiatives across the African continent while expanding its presence in strategic overseas markets.

De Lille added that the latest figures reinforced government's commitment to improving ease of access for travellers, expanding air connectivity and positioning South Africa as a preferred destination for both leisure and business travel.