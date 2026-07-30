Nigeria: VP Shettima Hails NAHCON Over 2026 Hajj Success, Urges Commission to Set Higher Benchmark

"The performance of the team in the 2026 exercise should be the benchmark going forward, particularly as authorities move towards adopting a more sustainable model that guarantees a 100 per cent hitch-free pilgrimage."

Vice President Kashim Shettima has commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for what he described as the seamless conduct of the 2026 Hajj operation, urging the commission and other stakeholders to build on the success by pursuing a future of hitch-free pilgrimages for Nigerian pilgrims.

The vice president gave the commendation on Wednesday when he received the board and management of NAHCON, alongside representatives of State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, on a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation briefed the vice president on the just-concluded 2026 Hajj exercise and outlined preparations for future pilgrimage operations, including Saudi Arabia's transition to a business-to-business model.

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Speaking during the meeting, Mr Shettima praised NAHCON, State Pilgrims Welfare Boards and other stakeholders for what he described as an "almost seamless" Hajj operation.

He said the achievements recorded during the 2026 exercise should serve as the standard for future operations.

"The performance of the team in the 2026 exercise should be the benchmark going forward, particularly as authorities move towards adopting a more sustainable model that guarantees a 100 per cent hitch-free pilgrimage," the vice president said.

Saudi's new Hajj model

Earlier, NAHCON Chairman, Ismail Yusuf, briefed the vice president on the outcome of the 2026 Hajj and the implications of Saudi Arabia's new operational framework.

According to him, Saudi authorities are implementing a business-to-business model under the Kingdom's Vision 2030 reforms, with about 98 per cent of pilgrims expected to be served through licensed private operators.

He explained that under the arrangement, NAHCON will retain its regulatory and supervisory responsibilities while operational aspects of the pilgrimage are increasingly handled by the private sector.

Mr Yusuf said the commission had already begun preparations to ensure Nigeria successfully transitions to the new system.

"We remain fully committed to delivering on this new responsibility, and plans are already in motion to actualise the objective," he said.

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2026 Hajj marked by operational reforms

The commendation comes weeks after NAHCON concluded one of its most closely monitored Hajj operations in recent years.

The commission successfully coordinated the airlift of 38,052 Nigerian pilgrims through 97 outbound and return flights, completing the final inbound operation on 23 June.

The exercise also witnessed major reforms, including expanded digital processes, stricter medical screening requirements, enhanced coordination with Saudi service providers, and closer collaboration with state pilgrims' welfare boards.

Reform agenda underway

Following the conclusion of the Hajj, NAHCON launched a comprehensive post-Hajj review and reform process to improve future operations.

At its 2026 Post-Hajj Stakeholders' Summit in Abuja, the commission unveiled a reform agenda centred on digital transformation, accountability, improved pilgrim services and greater transparency ahead of the 2027 Hajj exercise.

NAHCON also invited Nigerian pilgrims and stakeholders to submit feedback and complaints as part of efforts to strengthen planning and service delivery under the evolving Saudi Hajj framework.

The vice president's endorsement is expected to boost confidence in the commission as it prepares for the implementation of Saudi Arabia's new Hajj operational model and Nigeria's participation in the 2027 pilgrimage.