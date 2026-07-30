South Africa: Chikunga Launches Documentary Celebrating Special Olympics Athletes

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, has reaffirmed government's commitment to advancing the rights and inclusion of persons with disabilities through sport.

Chikunga made the commitment during the premiere of Catching the Wind, a documentary celebrating the resilience, courage, and achievements of Special Olympics South Africa athletes.

Chikunga, together with Special Olympics South Africa (SOSA) Chairperson, Dr Mathews Phosa, officially launched the documentary at Ster-Kinekor in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Wednesday evening.

Hosted in partnership with SOSA, the premiere forms part of the department's ongoing commitment to advancing the rights, inclusion, and empowerment of persons with disabilities, while creating equal opportunities through sport.

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The documentary follows the journeys of Special Olympics South Africa athletes Kamogelo Moncho and Lumka Gogela, highlighting their resilience, determination and perseverance as athletes with intellectual disabilities.

In her address, Chikunga described the film as more than a celebration of sporting excellence.

"Today, we gather not only to premiere a film, but to celebrate an extraordinary journey. Their story reminds us that true greatness is not measured solely by medals, but by perseverance, dedication, and the courage to overcome every obstacle.

"This documentary captures far more than sporting achievement. It tells the story of individuals who dared to dream, who embraced every challenge, and who have become ambassadors for inclusion and equality. Their journey inspires us to see ability before disability, possibility before limitation, and hope before doubt," Chikunga said.

The Minister said the documentary demonstrates how sport can transform lives by building confidence, promoting healthy lifestyles, fostering friendships, and uniting communities across every social and economic divides.

For athletes with intellectual disabilities, she said sport also creates opportunities to demonstrate talent, develop independence, and contribute meaningfully to society.

The Minister said government remains committed to creating an inclusive sporting environment where every athlete can participate, compete and excel.

"Our commitment to working with Special Olympics South Africa continually on Sports for development Agenda for Persons with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) aimed at ensuring that no one is left behind and that every athlete has access to opportunities that enable them to realise their full potential," Chikunga said.

Chikunga commended the families, coaches, volunteers, and support staff whose unwavering commitment has made these remarkable journeys possible.

"Behind every successful athlete stands a community of people who believe in them, encourage them and celebrate every milestone."

She also commended Moncho and Gogela for inspiring young people, particularly young women, through their determination and achievements.

"Your determination has inspired countless young people, especially young women to believe in themselves. You have shown us that courage is stronger than fear, that perseverance overcomes adversity, and that dreams become reality through hard work and commitment," the Minister said.

The Minister further congratulated everyone involved in producing Catching the Wind, saying the documentary shines a light on the importance of inclusion, dignity, and equal opportunity.

"It challenges stereotypes, changes perceptions and reminds us that every person's story deserves to be told. As we watch this documentary, may we be inspired to build a South Africa where every individual, regardless of disability, is valued, respected and empowered to reach their full potential," the Minister said.

She called on South Africans to continue investing in inclusive sport, celebrate diversity, and champion the talents of all athletes with disabilities.

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Special Olympics South Africa National Summer Games

The premiere also marked the official countdown to the 2026 Special Olympics South Africa National Summer Games, which will be held in Rustenburg, North West, from 28 to 30 August 2026.

Athletes from across the country are expected to compete while demonstrating the values of excellence, courage, friendship and inclusion.

Chikunga encouraged communities to support the games, saying they present an opportunity to showcase the abilities and achievements of athletes with intellectual disabilities while strengthening social inclusion.

The event reaffirmed government's commitment to implementing the White Paper on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the National Development Plan: Vision 2030 and the priorities of the Seventh Administration, which seek to build an inclusive society where persons with disabilities participate fully in all aspects of social and economic life.