Kenya: Treasury to Centralize Public Debt Data On Single Platform

30 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The Government is developing a new digital platform to centralize public debt data in a move aimed at improving transparency and strengthening debt management.

The National Treasury said the Public Debt Data Warehouse will consolidate debt information from multiple systems into a secure, centralized platform.

"Once operational, the system will streamline debt data management by reducing manual processes, eliminating duplication, minimizing errors, and improving the speed, accuracy, and reliability of public debt reporting," the Treasury said after Principal Secretary Dr. Chris Kiptoo received a progress update from the Public Debt Data Warehouse Implementation Committee.

"The initiative will also strengthen transparency and support more effective public debt management."

The announcement comes days after Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o warned about the government's continued borrowing without a debt ceiling, saying it was exposing the country to mounting domestic and external debt while reducing resources available for development.

Appearing before the National Assembly's Public Petitions Committee on Tuesday, Nyakang'o said Kenya's total public debt had risen to nearly Sh13 trillion.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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