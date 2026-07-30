South Africa: Gillian Van Houten, Newsreader Who Left the Studio for the Bush, Dies At 72

Gillian van Houten was born on 21 April 1954 in Cape Town and died on 25 July 2026 at Noordhoek Manor, in the same city, aged 72, following some years living with frontotemporal dementia. She is survived by her life partner, John Varty, and their three children, Savanna, Sean and Tao.

For two decades, the calm of Gillian van Houten's voice reached into living rooms across South Africa, carrying news of unrest, referendums and a country remaking itself. Then, in her forties, she walked out of the newsroom and into a tented camp on the banks of the Sand River, choosing leopards over deadlines and campfires over studio lights. She died on 25 July 2026, at the age of 72, after an illness that slowly took from her the very things she had once traded in for a living: memory and speech.

She grew up in Pinelands, a quiet garden suburb in Cape Town, the youngest of four children. Her sister Penny came first, then her brothers Mark and Peter. She was schooled in the Pinelands area before going on to study journalism and English at university, and her first newsroom job took her north to Pretoria, where she learnt her trade as a reporter before television called her on to Johannesburg.

Through the 1980s and into the 1990s she became one of the country's most familiar faces on the SABC, anchoring bulletins through a period when the evening news carried real weight. Archival footage from the late 1980s, dug up...