Sudan: Adré-El Geneina Border Route Closed After RSF Arrests Two Traders

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The road between Adré, Chad, and El Geneina, West Darfur, has been closed since 28 July. Local sources and eyewitnesses report new security developments along the route.

Two Brothers Arrested

Eyewitnesses say the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) arrested two brothers on the route. Mahmoud Obali Mohammed, 30, and Ahmed Obali Mohammed, 33, reportedly trade in electronic goods between El Geneina and Adré.

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Sources say RSF forces detained the brothers on suspicion of collaborating or communicating with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). No official statement has confirmed these allegations or explained the circumstances of the arrests.

Adré Market Shut, Border Still Closed

Adré market has stayed fully closed since the morning of 28 July. Only humanitarian organizations can currently operate there. The border crossing remains closed, and local communities are calling for the release of the two detained brothers.

Chadian Authorities Detain RSF Members

Separately, sources report that Chadian authorities have arrested several RSF members. Officials have not released details on how many people they detained or why. Chadian authorities have not issued a statement on the matter.

DNHR Position

DNHR calls for the release of Mahmoud and Ahmed Obali Mohammed unless authorities present credible evidence through a transparent legal process. DNHR also calls for the reopening of the Adré-El Geneina border route and Adré market, allowing civilian trade and movement to resume. Both Sudanese and Chadian authorities should clarify the circumstances surrounding all arrests connected to this incident.

About DNHR

The Darfur Network for Human Rights (DNHR) documents human rights violations in Darfur and across Sudan. DNHR advocates for accountability and civilian protection through engagement with UN and African human rights mechanisms.