Kenya: Nairobi Revenue Authority Launches Crackdown On Land Rates Defaulters

Nairobi — The Nairobi Revenue Authority (NRA) has launched an enforcement drive targeting property owners who have failed to pay land rates for more than three years, warning that defaulters risk having their properties attached, auctioned or being listed with Credit Reference Bureaus (CRBs).

The debt recovery operation, which takes effect immediately, will target outstanding land rates as well as accumulated penalties and interest across all six boroughs in Nairobi.

The move is part of the Nairobi City County Government's efforts to boost revenue collection and improve compliance with property tax obligations.

To spearhead the exercise, the Nairobi Revenue Authority has appointed six specialized debt recovery firms to cover different boroughs within the city.

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The appointed firms are, Western Borough - Siuma Auctioneers, Northern Borough - Prysis Solutions Limited, Central Borough - Jephys Auctioneers, South Eastern Borough - Boresha Credit Services Limited, Eastern Borough - Quest Holdings Limited and Southern Borough - AFS Holdings Limited.

The firms will pursue recovery of unpaid land rates on behalf of the county government.

Receiver of Revenue Tiras Njoroge warned that property owners who fail to clear their outstanding land rates immediately will face enforcement action without further notice.

"Property owners in default are warned that failure to settle arrears immediately will trigger enforcement actions without further notice."

He said enforcement measures provided for under the National Rating Act, 2024 include attachment of property, public auction of attached assets, listing with Credit Reference Bureaus (CRBs) and other statutory debt recovery measures.

The county urged landowners to settle their arrears promptly to avoid the legal consequences.

The Nairobi Revenue Authority also cautioned residents to make payments only through official county revenue channels.

"All payments must be remitted exclusively through authorized Nairobi City County Revenue Accounts," Njoroge said.

The warning comes amid efforts to curb fraud and ensure that all recovered revenues are properly accounted for.

The county government says improved land rates compliance is critical to financing key services, including road maintenance, waste management, public health, urban infrastructure and other essential county functions.