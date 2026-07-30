Kenya: City Hall Swears in Planning Liaison Committee Chair to Fast-Track Land Dispute Resolution

Nairobi — Nairobi City County has strengthened its planning dispute resolution framework following the swearing-in of the Chairperson of the Nairobi Physical Planning and Land Use Liaison Committee, a quasi-judicial body established under the Physical and Land Use Planning Act, 2019.

The inauguration of Advocate Rogers Monda as chairperson paves the way for the committee to begin hearing appeals from members of the public dissatisfied with planning and land use decisions made by the County's Built Environment and Urban Planning Sector.

County officials said the committee offers a faster and more cost-effective alternative to court litigation by resolving planning-related disputes within statutory timelines.

The committee serves as an alternative grievance resolution mechanism for residents challenging decisions relating to physical planning, land use and development approvals.

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With the chairperson now formally in office, citizens will be able to have planning-related grievances heard and determined within 30 days of filing an application, significantly reducing delays associated with court proceedings.

The county also expects the mechanism to lower legal costs by resolving disputes administratively without the need to engage external advocates in lengthy litigation.

The eight-member Liaison Committee comprises representatives from key professional and regulatory institutions involved in planning and land administration.

Its members are drawn from the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), National Land Commission (NLC), National Construction Authority (NCA), Kenya Institute of Planners (KIP), Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK),Institution of Surveyors of Kenya (ISK) and the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI).

The committee is mandated to hear appeals and complaints relating to planning and land use decisions in Nairobi County.

The oath of office was administered by Acting County Attorney Boniface Waweru during a ceremony attended by County Executive Committee Member for Built Environment and Urban Planning Patrick Mbogo, members of the Liaison Committee and the committee secretariat.

Among those present were Director of Urban Policy and Research Planner Ruth Waruguru and Abraham Gitonga from the County Legal Department.

After taking the oath of office, Advocate Monda pledged to discharge his responsibilities in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

"I will uphold the Constitution of Kenya and the laws of the Republic of Kenya in the discharge of the committee's mandate while ensuring that all complaints and appeals are handled within the timelines stipulated by law."

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Immediately after the swearing-in ceremony, the Liaison Committee commenced its work by hearing appeals that had already been filed before the county.

County officials said six matters were heard and determined during the committee's inaugural sitting, signalling the body's readiness to accelerate planning decisions and improve public service delivery.

The operationalisation of the committee forms part of Nairobi County's broader efforts to improve governance, promote transparency and provide residents with accessible mechanisms for resolving disputes relating to planning and land use.

Officials said the move will enhance investor confidence, improve efficiency in the approval of development projects and ensure planning decisions are subjected to an independent review process where necessary.