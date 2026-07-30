South Africa: Fresh Claims Drag Andrea Johnson Back to Madlanga Commission

· Andrea Johnson will receive a Rule Three notice giving her a chance to answer fresh allegations that surfaced after she completed six days of testimony.

· Prosecutor Drushanta Ramsamy claims she repeatedly warned Johnson about problems in high profile cases, but says those concerns were ignored.

Just one day after finishing six days of evidence before the Madlanga Commission, former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption head Advocate Andrea Johnson is heading back.

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The commission will issue Johnson with a Rule Three notice after new allegations against her surfaced during the testimony of former prosecutor Drushanta Ramsamy.

A Rule Three notice gives a person who has been implicated in wrongdoing the chance to respond to the claims, either in writing or by appearing before the commission.

Commission chair Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said the commission had received a statement that raises serious allegations against Johnson.

He said the claims were not put to Johnson while she was giving evidence because the commission only received the information after her testimony had already started.

Ramsamy, who worked under Johnson at the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, told the commission she repeatedly raised concerns about procedural problems in several high profile prosecutions.

She claimed Johnson refused to act on those concerns.

Ramsamy also described Johnson as unreliable, saying she often changed her position on decisions that had already been made.

Evidence leader Lee Seegers Ncube told the commission Johnson must be given a fair chance to answer the new allegations.

"We did not have this information before Advocate Johnson gave her evidence. The intention is to serve a Rule Three notice on Advocate Johnson to address these allegations," he said.

The latest development comes after Johnson spent six days answering questions before the commission.

Much of her evidence focused on her relationship with Crime Intelligence deputy head Major General Feroz Khan.

Evidence leaders presented text messages showing the pair greeting each other with phrases such as "Hi, gorgeous", "dearest" and messages saying they missed each other.

The commission questioned whether their relationship went beyond a professional one.

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Johnson admitted Khan visited her office through a side entrance without signing the visitors' register.

She said he came to discuss concerns that someone in the Hawks was plotting against him.

Johnson denied there was anything improper about the visit and said senior officials sometimes used the side entrance when visiting the offices.

Evidence leaders argued the visit appeared to be a personal favour and suggested the side entrance was used to avoid creating an official record of Khan's visit.

Johnson rejected that suggestion.

Her return to the commission means she will now have another opportunity to answer the fresh allegations as the inquiry continues investigating claims of corruption and misconduct within law enforcement agencies.