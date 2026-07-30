South Africa: Shebeshxt Fights for Freedom in Another Bail Bid

· Shebeshxt has been behind bars since November 2025 and is asking the High Court to overturn earlier decisions that refused him bail.

· The musician is facing charges including attempted murder, assault, culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving, while prosecutors oppose his release.

Lekompo star Lehlogonolo "Shebeshxt" Chauke is back in the Polokwane High Court as he makes another attempt to secure bail.

The popular Limpopo musician has been in custody since November 2025.

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His legal team says it has new evidence that could change the outcome of his bail application.

Shebeshxt is asking the High Court to overturn earlier rulings after both the Polokwane Magistrate's Court and the High Court previously refused to release him.

His lawyer, Michael Khumalo, asked the court to give newly appointed advocate Laurence Hodes more time to study the case before the bail hearing continues.

Hodes, assisted by Advocate Peter Mashala, is leading Shebeshxt's second bid for bail.

The musician is waiting to stand trial in the regional court on several serious charges.

These include attempted murder, assault, culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.

He originally faced 21 charges, but the State has since withdrawn one count of illegal possession of a firearm.

Shebeshxt's latest legal troubles started after an alleged road rage shooting in Ladanna, Polokwane, on 19 October 2025.

Police arrested him during what they described as an intelligence led operation after he was accused of shooting and seriously injuring another motorist.

He first appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on 13 November 2025, where he was denied bail.

The State later added more charges linked to other incidents.

These include assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery with aggravating circumstances, malicious damage to property and additional counts of attempted murder.

Long before his court battles, Shebeshxt rose from humble beginnings in Lebowakgomo to become one of South Africa's biggest lekompo stars.

He first became popular on TikTok before his hit song Ke Di Shxt Malume made him a household name.

His growing fame caught the attention of artists such as Focalistic.

In 2023, he secured a partnership with Lamborghini Wines after appearing on the Podcast and Chill show, where his interview became the first on the platform to reach more than one million views in just two days without support from a record label, radio or television.

He later released Rato Laka with Zee Nxumalo, Slidoo Man and producer Naqua.

The song attracted millions of YouTube views before the music video was released.

He also signed a distribution deal with Virgin Music Group.

Away from music, Shebeshxt is in a long term relationship with businesswoman and social media personality Kholofelo Moloto, also known as Kholofelo Chuene.

The couple welcomed a baby boy while Shebeshxt was in custody.

Their family also suffered heartbreak in 2024 when their nine year old daughter, Onthatile, died in a car crash.

Kholofelo has continued to publicly support the musician throughout his legal battles.

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This is not Shebeshxt's first brush with the law.

In 2023, he was arrested after he was accused of firing shots at a family home in Ga-Mamaola village.

He spent about four months in custody before being released on bail. The firearm discharge charges in that case were later withdrawn.

He also faced legal problems in Botswana after he was accused of breaching a performance contract.

The High Court will now decide whether the new evidence presented by Shebeshxt's lawyers is enough to justify granting him bail.

If the application fails, the musician will remain behind bars until his criminal trial begins.

His supporters across Limpopo and the rest of the country are closely watching to see whether one of South Africa's biggest lekompo stars will finally be released.