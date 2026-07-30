Africa: Snow, Rain and Strong Winds Keep South Africa On High Alert

· Heavy snow has fallen in parts of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State, while strong winds and rain continue to batter the KwaZulu-Natal coast.

· The Eastern Cape has recorded 12 road deaths during the rainy weather, with disaster teams warning motorists to take extra care.

Emergency services across South Africa remain on high alert as another blast of winter weather brings snow, heavy rain and strong winds to several provinces.

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Snow has fallen in parts of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State along the Lesotho border.

The South African Weather Service has also warned of strong winds and heavy rain along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline, while Gauteng and the Western Cape continue to experience cold weather.

KwaZulu-Natal authorities say they are ready to respond if conditions become worse.

Head of Provincial Government Communications Bongani Gina said disaster teams have been monitoring the weather closely, especially in Durban, King Cetshwayo, Ugu and other high risk districts.

He said the Provincial Disaster Management Centre has activated its Joint Operations Centre, bringing together municipalities, government departments and emergency services to coordinate any response.

"We assessed the state of readiness, and we found ourselves to be ready for any incident," said Gina.

He said teams have already identified areas that may need evacuations if conditions become dangerous.

Road graders have also been deployed along major routes, including the busy National Road Three, to clear snow, fallen trees and other obstacles.

Gina said heavy snow had been reported in areas including Underberg and Bergville, but roads had been cleared.

He said no roads had been reported flooded and emergency teams remained on standby.

The South African Weather Service has urged motorists to drive with extreme caution because icy roads can become dangerous very quickly.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said the KwaZulu-Natal coast is under a Yellow Level Two warning for damaging winds and heavy rain.

He said the weather could make conditions dangerous for people at sea and warned residents to remain alert.

Thobela also encouraged South Africans to understand the Weather Service's colour coded warning system.

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He explained that a yellow warning means there is a high chance of minor impacts, while higher level warnings indicate more serious weather with greater risks.

In the Eastern Cape, disaster teams are closely watching conditions after the South African Weather Service issued an Orange Level Six warning for heavy rain and disruptive snow in parts of the province.

Authorities in the Amathole District Municipality said they are monitoring the situation around the clock.

Spokesperson Sisa Msiwa said disaster management teams have not yet received reports of flooding in communities but will continue providing updates as conditions change.

Motorists travelling through the province have been urged to slow down and remain vigilant.

The warning comes after 12 people lost their lives on Eastern Cape roads during the recent rainy weather.

Authorities said they can issue weather warnings and safety advice, but people must also take responsibility by following those warnings and avoiding unnecessary travel during severe weather.