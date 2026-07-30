Botswana: Four Battle for Glory in Betway Spectacular

Francistown — Four teams from the Northern Region will, on Saturday, tussle for honours in the Bet267 Charity Spectacular, a one-day tournament set to whet the appetite of football lovers in Francistown and its surrounding areas.

Tonota FC, TAFIC FC, Enesia FC and Orapa United FC will lock horns in the Bet267 Charity Spectacular, dubbed Walala Wasala, with proceeds from the event going towards charity.

The event will also feature fun activities and entertainment.

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According to the tournament coordinator, Tebogo Toteng, the event has secured sponsorship worth more than P350,000.

"The intention is to channel all proceeds from this tournament towards the infrastructure development of the children's ward at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital," he said in an interview on Wednesday.

Toteng said a task team, comprising representatives of the beneficiary, would be established after the tournament to oversee the project.

Dignitaries expected to grace the occasion include the Minister of Trade and Entrepreneurship, Tiroeaone Ntsima; the Assistant Minister of Health, Lawrence Ookeditse; and the Mayor of Francistown City Council, Gaone Majere, among others.

Toteng encouraged football enthusiasts and members of the public to turn out in large numbers, noting that every P50 ticket or T-shirt purchase would contribute towards a noble cause.

The programme will start at 8am.

The opening match between TAFIC FC and Enesia FC kicks off at 9am, followed by Tonota FC versus Orapa United FC at 11am.

The third-place playoff is scheduled for 1pm, with the final set for 3pm.

Bet267 is the main sponsor of the charity tournament, with additional support from KBL and Sesiro Insurance. ENDS

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