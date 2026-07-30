Botswana: Nowe and Masalela Carry Nation Hopes

Gaborone — All eyes will be on the 800-metre national record holder, Oratile Nowe, who carries the aspirations of a hopeful nation, as she steps onto the track for July 31 high-stakes final at the ongoing Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Nowe booked her historic final berth by executing a composed tactical run in heat two of the semi-final, stopping the clock at 2:00.60 to finish third.
Throughout the preliminary rounds, the local middle-distance contender, ran with maturity, visibly conserving her energy reserves for the medal showdown.
Fully aware of the historical stakes, Nowe is not only targeting a podium finish, but is also aiming to permanently etch her name into the global sports archive.
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Meanwhile, the middle-distance momentum continues on the men's side, where Tshepiso Masalela has achieved an unprecedented milestone for the country.
Botswana has never previously fielded a finalist in the historical one-mile event at the Commonwealth Games, making Masalela's progression a ground-breaking feat.
He earned his spot in today's final after crossing the line in position six with a strong time of 3:57.11 during a competitive heat two.
Meanwhile, Botswana suffered a major blow after medal prospect Kemorena Tiisang missed out on a spot in the 400m hurdles final after finishing fourth with a time of 50.05 seconds.
Despite almost tripping over the very first hurdle, Tiisang displayed resilience, recovering and quickly covered a massive amount of ground.
But the split-second delay caused by the stumble forced him to fade in the latter half, costing him the crucial top-two finish required for automatic qualification.
The hunt for silverware met similar resistance across other sports codes at the multi-sport event.
In boxing, lightweight contender, Treasure Moremi bowed out of medal contention following a tough 5-0 unanimous decision loss to India's Sachin Siwach in the men's 60kg quarterfinals.
In the lawn bowls greens, the national men's pair of Charles Diteko and Kaizer Geche suffered a heavy straight-sets defeat against powerhouse England, dropping their sets 8-2 and 9-2 respectively.
In the women's singles category, Boikhutso Mooketsi also endured a difficult outing, falling 13-3 to her seasoned opponent from Guernsey.
Despite the setbacks, Botswana's delegation remains highly optimistic as other athletes prepare to enter the field of play as the games continue. ENDS
BOPA