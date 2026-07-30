Botswana: Kasane Mini Stadium Nears Completion

Kasane — The Kasane mini stadium, once complete, is poised to transform the Chobe tourism landscape by cultivating sport and events tourism.

In an interview, Chobe District Council chairperson, Johane Chenjekwa explained that the facility would diversify the local economy historically reliant entirely on wildlife excursions being game drives and boat cruise.

Chenjekwa added that the stadium positioned Kasane as a competitive destination against neighbouring tourism hubs like Livingstone and Victoria Falls who leveraged on overnight revenue from tourist who only visited Chobe for day trips and return to the Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Giving an update, he said the long awaited Kasane mini stadium was nearing completion, standing at 90 per cent progress after overcoming major delays caused by the initial contractor since its commencement in 2022.

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He stated that following termination of the initial contractor Smart Worx (Pty) Ltd in 2024, the Ministry of Sport and Arts and Chobe District Council, enlisted Turf Specialist Botswana (Pty) Ltd in April 2025 at a sum of P7.1 million.

To date, he said all base layer works for the football pitch and running track, installation of drainage pipes and curbing around the pitch and track were completed.

He also said flushing of herbicides and pesticides was also completed in preparation for seeding of the turf which would commence on August 10.

The chairperson indicated that a borehole that was drilled as part of the project was currently pumping water for construction works and prepared to sustain the turf once the grass was laid.

He said phase two of the project had commenced focusing on the construction of a boundary wall around the stadium awarded to two Chobe companies.

Chenjekwa further said the other component of phase two was construction of ablution blocks, change rooms, ticket booths and guard room, was still at initiation stage.

However, he pointed out that spectator stands were not funded under the current scope of the project hence implored business entities operating in Chobe to partner with government to ensure that the stadium was fully-fledged with all amenities.

"This is an opportunity for the private sector operating in the tourism hub to partner with government and make an investment that will also benefit them because their clients will in future attend recreational activities at this stadium which then prompts them to book for a longer stay in Chobe," he said.

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