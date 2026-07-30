South Africa: Snow Warning Downgraded for KZN, EC and Free State, but Icy Conditions Persist

The snow blanketing some areas in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Free State is expected to start melting soon, creating icy road conditions.

For the past two days the Eastern Cape, parts of KwaZulu-Natal and areas between the Free State and South Africa's border with Lesotho have been blanketed with snow.

While the South African Weather Service previously issued Orange Level 5 and Yellow Level 2 warnings for disruptive snow, the national weather body has since downgraded those, because no more snow, which was caused by a cut-off low system, is expected to fall over the mountains or any mountain passes.

However, SAWS meteorologist Lehlohonolo Thobela told Daily Maverick that motorists should brace for icy road conditions.

"In the days that to come, cold conditions will persist, but we're not expecting accumulation of snow, at least for the remainder of the week. However, motorists should be aware of icy conditions on roads, especially around Matatiele (Free State), Sani Pass (KZN), Barkly Pass (Eastern Cape) and areas over the southwestern parts of KZN into the Underberg area," Thobela said.

As the snow and ice melted over the next day or two, road conditions should improve.

Thobela said snowy conditions are not out of the ordinary.

"Most of the snow that we get is generally in August, but it's really typical to get it around...