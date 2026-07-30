South Africa: 'They Might Smash Your Windscreen' - - a Day Inside an Anti-Foreigner March

After weeks of covering anti-foreigner demonstrations, a day spent with marchers in Tsakane, Gauteng, revealed how they mobilise supporters, identify targets and pressure foreign nationals to leave South Africa, all under police watch.

The crowd erupted into cheers as a few anti-foreigner demonstrators forced open the gate to a spaza shop on Ndabezitha Street, Tsakane, Brakpan.

A City of Ekurhuleni occupancy auditor, part of the demonstration, had been friendly all morning. Now he asked if I wanted a cold drink or anything else. It took me a moment to realise he was offering me items from inside the shop.

I was convinced the shop was about to be looted as demonstrators carried crate after crate out of the shop and on to the pavement. Then a mattress and other personal items were placed on top of the growing pile.

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Police officers remained nearby throughout, leaning against their vehicles, smoking cigarettes, unmoved by what was unfolding metres away. This did not surprise me. I'd previously seen police watch as anti-foreigner marchers vandalised local property.

Read more Police look on as anti-foreigner marchers vandalise businesses, join inspections June 23, 2026 A bakkie pulled up moments later. The foreign national the demonstrators had been looking for jumped out of the load bin, and I suddenly realised that I had misunderstood what I was watching.

Demonstrators were not taking his possessions for themselves. They...