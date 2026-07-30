Malawi: Guards Left Maimed As Land War Between Kadzamira and Kaphwiti Family Boils Over Into Savage Attack

·Security guards allegedly attacked by men hired by Cecilia Tamanda Kadzamira amid explosive land dispute

·One victim hacked in the head, another struck in the groin and back

·Suspects have been granted bail after appearing in court

·Feud over prized Tichitenji Estate has raged for years despite a High Court ruling

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A simmering land dispute between the family of Kaphwiti Banda and former presidential hostess Cecilia Tamanda Kadzamira erupted into shocking violence last weekend, after guards were allegedly hacked with machetes in a brutal confrontation.

The attack unfolded on Saturday when three security guards employed by the Kaphwiti Banda family were on routine patrol at the disputed Tichitenji Estate -- only to be set upon by men allegedly hired by Kadzamira's camp, according to lawyers.

One guard was left with horrific head injuries.

A second was struck in the back and, disturbingly, in his private parts. A third managed to flee the scene unscathed.

Police swooped in swiftly, arresting the alleged attackers, who were hauled before Mkanda Magistrate's Court. They have since been released on bail.

Lawyer for the injured guards, Kavu Banda, laid bare the horror of the assault, revealing his clients were ambushed without warning while simply doing their jobs.

Meanwhile, defence lawyer Symon Elvin Kaunda refused to comment when approached.

The violence is the latest flashpoint in a long-running and increasingly bitter battle over the sprawling Tichitenji Estate -- land that has become a symbol of one family's fight to reclaim what they say is rightfully theirs.

The Kaphwiti Banda family has been defiantly camped on the estate since July 24, digging in despite the unresolved legal wrangle.

Malawi's High Court, in a landmark 2025 ruling by Justice Simeon Mdeza, sided with the Kaphwiti family -- but the victory has proved hollow so far. The court has since granted a stay of execution while an appeal grinds on, leaving the bloody standoff to fester.

Pictures from the courtroom show crowds gathering to follow the drama, while one of the injured guards was seen displaying his wounds outside the court.