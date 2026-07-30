Kenya: Aisha Jumwa Quits Uda, Accuses President Ruto of Betrayal and Political Humiliation

Nairobi — Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa has resigned from President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA), citing what she described as prolonged humiliation and political betrayal despite her unwavering support for the President.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Jumwa said the decision followed months of reflection, prayer and consultations with her supporters, describing it as one of the most difficult choices of her political career.

"After deep reflection, heartfelt prayer and countless consultations with the people I serve, I have made one of the most difficult decisions of my political life. From today, Aisha Jumwa Katana is no longer a member of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA)," she declared.

Jumwa accused President Ruto of abandoning loyal allies, claiming she had been sidelined despite campaigning for him long before many of his current associates joined his political camp.

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She alleged that she was recently barred from accessing State House during a meeting between the President and leaders from the Coast region, adding that attempts to reach the Head of State were unsuccessful.

"Ruto, I loved you and campaigned for you on my own before those who are now persuading you to betray me. You are the President, yet I don't even have a job as a sweeper in your government," she said.

"In case you don't know, I have been chased away from State House. You have humiliated me enough."

Jumwa's departure makes her one of the latest senior political figures to part ways with UDA amid shifting political alliances ahead of the 2027 General Election. Within the past month, Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata and Nyandarua politician Kiarie Badilisha also exited the ruling party to join former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP).

The former Malindi MP served in President Ruto's first Cabinet as Public Service Cabinet Secretary before being transferred to the Gender Ministry in a subsequent reshuffle.

She was among Cabinet Secretaries who lost their positions after President Ruto dissolved the Cabinet on July 11, 2024, in the wake of the nationwide Gen Z-led protests. When a new Cabinet was unveiled later that year, Jumwa was not reappointed.

She later returned to government after being appointed chairperson of the Kenya Roads Board, but the High Court nullified the appointment on May 20, 2026, declaring it unconstitutional.

Her resignation from UDA marks another setback for the ruling party as it seeks to contain growing defections and internal discontent ahead of the next General Election.