Somalia, African Union Discuss Security, Aussom At Addis Ababa Meeting

30 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Addis Ababa — Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisaalam Abdi Ali, held bilateral talks with African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf on the sidelines of the 49th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council in Addis Ababa, the Somali government said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the meeting focused on the African Union's strategic priorities, regional peace and security, recent developments surrounding the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), and the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS).

The two officials also discussed strengthening cooperation between Somalia and the African Union, particularly in peacebuilding, stabilization, security sector development and support for Somalia's state-building efforts.

Ali praised Youssouf's leadership of the African Union Commission and reaffirmed Somalia's full support for his efforts to advance African unity, peace and cooperation across the continent, the ministry said.

The meeting formed part of Somalia's diplomatic engagements during the Executive Council session, where African foreign ministers are discussing continental priorities, including peace and security, regional integration and implementation of the African Union's Agenda 2063.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.