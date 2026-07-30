Somalia, African Union Discuss Security, Aussom At Addis Ababa Meeting

Addis Ababa — Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisaalam Abdi Ali, held bilateral talks with African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf on the sidelines of the 49th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council in Addis Ababa, the Somali government said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the meeting focused on the African Union's strategic priorities, regional peace and security, recent developments surrounding the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), and the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS).

The two officials also discussed strengthening cooperation between Somalia and the African Union, particularly in peacebuilding, stabilization, security sector development and support for Somalia's state-building efforts.

Ali praised Youssouf's leadership of the African Union Commission and reaffirmed Somalia's full support for his efforts to advance African unity, peace and cooperation across the continent, the ministry said.

The meeting formed part of Somalia's diplomatic engagements during the Executive Council session, where African foreign ministers are discussing continental priorities, including peace and security, regional integration and implementation of the African Union's Agenda 2063.