Uganda: Eswatini Officials Awestruck By Kiira Motors Vehicle Plant

A high-level delegation from the Kingdom of Eswatini has expressed admiration for Uganda's automotive manufacturing progress after touring the Kiira Vehicle Plant in Jinja, where they witnessed the country's growing capacity to produce electric and conventional buses for the African market.

The guided tour, led by Kiira Motors Corporation engineers and technical experts, gave the delegation a first-hand look at the company's vehicle production processes, including assembly, engineering, quality assurance, testing and final inspection.

The visitors were taken through the plant's key production areas, where Kiira Motors officials explained the technologies and manufacturing systems driving Uganda's ambitions to become a regional automotive manufacturing hub.

During the tour, the delegation was introduced to Kiira Motors' range of buses, including electric city buses and long-distance coaches, with engineers outlining the plant's current production capacity of 2,500 vehicles annually and plans to expand output to 10,000 units.

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Officials said the Kiira Vehicle Plant is Africa's largest bus manufacturing facility, producing vehicles designed to meet the continent's transport needs while complying with international quality standards.

The delegation was also briefed on Kiira Motors' vision for an integrated electric mobility ecosystem, including investments in charging infrastructure, battery localisation, smart mobility technologies and after-sales maintenance services.

Engineers demonstrated a range of passenger-focused features incorporated into the buses, including climate control systems, Wi-Fi connectivity, USB charging ports, accessibility features for persons with disabilities and optional onboard restrooms for long-distance travel.

They said the innovations are aimed at delivering reliable, affordable and environmentally sustainable public transport across Africa.

The delegation also learnt about the Pearl-to-Cape Electric Expedition, during which a Kiira Motors electric coach travelled more than 13,700 kilometres across the continent, showcasing the reliability and performance of African-designed electric mobility solutions.

The visit concluded with discussions on potential areas of collaboration between Kiira Motors Corporation and the Kingdom of Eswatini, reflecting growing regional interest in Uganda's automotive innovation, industrialisation and sustainable transport solutions.