Ethiopia, Kenya Cooperation Expanding Across Multiple Sectors

Addis Ababa — The bilateral cooperation between Ethiopia and Kenya is expanding across multiple sectors, according to Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

Speaking to ENA, Mudavadi said the longstanding relationship between the two countries is expected to strengthen further.

In this regard, he pointed to the ongoing and planned initiatives involving regional connectivity, energy, and private-sector investment.

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The Prime Cabinet Secretary cited the LAPSSET Corridor program as an example, describing it as a multi-country effort involving Ethiopia, South Sudan and Kenya to improve access to ports and transport corridors in the region.

Mudavadi said Ethiopia and Kenya have been working on plans to expand the Port of Lamu and link infrastructure that will support broader regional integration, including routes reaching South Sudan and Ethiopia.

The LAPSSET Corridor program "will also connect into Ethiopia, so that we can provide an additional access to the sea for Ethiopia through LAPSSET. It is a program that involves Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Kenya," he elaborated.

On energy cooperation, Mudavadi said Kenya has already signed power purchase and supply arrangements with Ethiopia, enabling Kenya to source electricity generated from Ethiopia's hydro projects.

He stated that transmission lines have been built to facilitate power transfer from Ethiopia to Kenya, with some lines extending further toward Tanzania.

"The transmission lines have been built so that we get power from Ethiopia into Kenya; and we see some of those power lines taking it even into Tanzania. So you can see this relationship is going to become very big because our economies are becoming integrated," Mudavadi said.

He further noted the growing business ties between the countries, mentioning the investment of Safaricom, which Mudavadi said is a sign of confidence driven by improved cooperation between the two countries.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary affirmed that the partnerships are set to grow as the economies of Ethiopia and Kenya become increasingly integrated.