Namibia Survives Trump's Sweeping Tariffs

Namibia has survived a dreadful external economic shock after the country was excluded from the list of seven African countries that are facing President Donald Trump's latest 12.5% tariff hit on goods entering the United States.

Trump's latest trade policy, issued on 23 July under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974, grants him broad authority to impose tariffs on goods from certain countries in response to reported unfair trade practices and forced labour within the global supply chains. The latest 12.5% tariffs have badly impacted seven of Africa's largest exporting economies, which includes Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria and Angola.

However, Namibia was exempted from the latest US tariff list, which also targets imports from 60 other economies globally.

Although Namibia was excluded from the 12.5% tariff list, it did not benefit from a preferential lower tier 10% rate, which Trump offered to 17 other economies, including Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Trinidad and Tobago.

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The timing of the latest tariffs is critical as many African governments have been actively working to deepen trade ties with the United States, and the new tariff regime lands as those efforts are still taking shape.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), the preferential trade framework that has long underpinned US-Africa trade relations, has faced mounting uncertainty, and the latest measures add further pressure on exporters across the continent.

Rationale

President Trump's administration this week shared that an investigation of March 2026 found that many trading partners had failed to adequately prevent goods made with forced labour from entering their supply chains, creating what the US described as an unfair competitive disadvantage for American workers.

Following public consultations, which attracted more than 1 600 written submissions and testimony from over 100 witnesses, the US administration decided to proceed with tariffs while allowing exemptions for selected products where tariffs could disrupt supply chains, harm the U.S. economy or where imports could not readily be sourced elsewhere.

The investigation also uncovered that several countries reduced their proposed tariff rates after introducing forced labour import prohibitions or making commitments to do so during the consultation process.

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The policy represents a significant escalation in Trump's use of Section 301 as a trade instrument, extending its reach well beyond its traditional application against specific unfair trade practices by individual countries and into a broader, labour-standards-linked framework affecting dozens of economies simultaneously.

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