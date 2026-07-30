Nigeria: Over 700 Vulnerable Residents Benefit From Free Medical Outreach in Bauchi Community

Bauchi — No fewer than 700 vulnerable residents of Bununu Community in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State have benefited from a two-day free medical outreach aimed at reducing the burden of out-of-pocket healthcare expenses among low-income families.

The outreach was organised by the Community Advancement and Development (CAD) Foundation, a civil society organisation, and facilitated by the Senator representing Bauchi South Senatorial District, Shehu Buba Umar, as part of efforts to improve access to essential healthcare services.

Beneficiaries received a wide range of medical services, including general consultations, malaria testing and treatment, blood pressure and blood sugar screening, and Hepatitis B testing.

The outreach also featured health education and counselling sessions, distribution of Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs), and referrals for patients requiring specialised medical attention.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony yesterday, Hon. Shehu Aliyu Musa, the Barden Gabas of Bauchi, said the intervention came at a critical time when the rainy season often leads to an increase in malaria cases and other seasonal illnesses.

He described the initiative as a timely effort to protect vulnerable residents from preventable health challenges.

Hon. Musa, the People's Redemption Party (PRP) candidate for Bauchi South Senatorial District, urged members of the community to take full advantage of the free healthcare services.

He added that the outreach forms part of several humanitarian interventions planned for communities across the state.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of the CAD Foundation, Abdulrazak Umar, commended the partnership that made the outreach successful.

He disclosed that drugs and medical consumables worth millions of naira were provided through the support of Senator Shehu Buba Umar and Hon. Shehu Aliyu Musa.

Umar expressed appreciation to the District Head of Bununu for receiving the medical team and mobilising community members to benefit from the exercise.

Before the commencement of the outreach, the delegation paid a courtesy visit to the District Head of Bununu, who commended the organisers for bringing much-needed healthcare services closer to the people.

Some beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the organisers for the intervention, describing it as timely and impactful.

They appealed to other well-meaning individuals and organisations to support similar initiatives that improve access to healthcare in underserved communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The event also featured goodwill messages from leaders of the People's Redemption Party (PRP) and other stakeholders from within and outside the community.