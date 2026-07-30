Ghana: Madonna School Tops Koforidua Stem Contest

Madonna School has emerged winner of the maiden Inventopia-STEM (I-STEM) competition organised by M-Hub Technologies to promote creativity, innovation and practical problem-solving skills among basic school pupils.

Pentecost Preparatory School placed second, while Heaven's Dew Montessori came third in the competition, which brought together six schools in Koforidua.

The participating schools were Madonna School, Trinity Royal School, Presbyterian Calvary Academy, Pentecost Preparatory School, Listen Educational Complex and Heaven's Dew Montessori.

The contest was conducted in four rounds. The first three rounds focused on basic questions and answers to test the pupils' critical thinking abilities, while the final round required contestants to undertake practical projects by coding or building innovative solutions to address real-life challenges.

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One of the standout projects was a smart motorcycle safety system designed to prevent a motorcycle from starting unless the rider had worn a helmet, an innovation aimed at promoting road safety.

Speaking at the event, the Eastern Regional Manager of M-Hub Technologies, Mr Enoch Kekeli, said the competition sought to encourage pupils to think creatively and develop practical solutions to societal problems.

He observed that many schools placed greater emphasis on theoretical learning, leaving students with limited opportunities to apply their knowledge in practical situations.

Mr Kekeli said the initiative was intended to spark creativity among students, noting that in a technology-driven era, learners must be equipped to apply what they learn to solve real-world problems.

He further stated that exposing children to practical STEM education would help nurture critical thinkers, innovators and problem-solvers capable of developing workable solutions in the future.

He stressed that Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education focused on hands-on learning, creative thinking and innovation, rather than rote memorisation.

Mr Kekeli expressed the hope that the competition would inspire more schools to incorporate practical STEM education into their teaching, to equip learners with the skills needed for the future workforce.