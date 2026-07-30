Ghana: Police Arrest Robbery Suspect After Attack On Victim in Kumasi

The Police have arrested a 19 year old robbery suspect after he allegedly attacked a man with a machete and robbed him of his mobile phone at Asabi in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The victim, who sustained machete wounds to the forehead, neck and left hand, was rescued by the police and rushed to the KNUST Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

A press release signed by the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Superintendent Godwin Ahianyo, said the incident occurred at about 12:20 a.m. on Monday.

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It said the Asokore Mampong Night Patrol Team, while on routine patrol at Asabi, received information that a male adult had been robbed of his mobile phone and left unconscious near the Presbyterian Church at Asabi.

According to the statement, the patrol team immediately proceeded to the scene, where the suspect fled on seeing the police and hid in an uncompleted building.

The police, however, pursued and arrested the suspect, identified as Ahmed Mustapha, 19.

A search conducted on him led to the retrieval of the victim's mobile phone and a machete, both of which have been retained as exhibits.

The statement said the suspect was currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

It noted that police officers visited the victim at the hospital at about 5:30 a.m. on the same day and found that he had regained consciousness and was in a stable condition.

The victim continues to receive treatment under medical observation while investigations into the case continue.