Namibia: 'Communal Land Not for Sale'

Kanu 'jokingly' posts sale of mansion in Ombalantu communal area for N$27 million

The Ombalantu Traditional Authority has warned against illegal land sales following reports of a businessman advertising an unfinished N$27-million mansion near Outapi.

This comes after businessman Kanu Amadhila on 22 July on social media advertised an unfinished property for sale outside Outapi.

"N$27 million, as it is. Not for small boys.

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Serious buyers, call during working hours," Amadhila's post reads.

Ombalantu Traditional Authority spokesperson Angula Kanelombe says if Amadhila wants to sell his house he is supposed to consult the authority first.

"If you get land from the traditional authority [and you want to get rid of it], you give it back, since you are only leasing it for 99 years," he says.

Kanelombe says it is illegal to sell a house or land within the traditional authority's jurisdiction.

"If you want to take part in such things, be careful, you will get yourself into problems," he says.

Kanelombe says if the land in question has been developed, the leaseholder is supposed to consult the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development and the traditional authority regarding compensation.

"The strategy he is using is illegal, and if you're using it in whatever way - whether you advertised in a newspaper - it is not right," he says.

Amadhila yesterday denied putting the house up for sale.

He told The Namibian he is "just enticing and looking out who my enemies are".

Outapi Town Council spokesperson Joolokeni Haidula yesterday said: "I can confirm the house is not in our council's proximity."

Independent Patriots for Change shadow minister of urban and rural development Armas Amukoto this week said no one owns land they have received from a traditional authority.

"He can sell the property, but not the land," he said.

Amukoto said if Amadhila wants to sell the N$27-million property, he should consult the traditional authority first.

"He has the right to sell it, but should consult the authority first," he said.

Political commentator Ndumba Kamwanyah says selling land and a house in a rural area may benefit the current owner, but could reduce the inheritance available to future generations.

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"It may also lead to a loss of cultural identity, family history, and access to land for farming or future development."

Kamwanyah says if land is sold without careful planning, future generations may face fewer economic opportunities and become more dependent on others.