Zimbabwe: FC Platinum to Unveil Kaizer Chiefs Legend Letsolonyane As Assistant Coach

29 July 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Former South African international Reneilwe Letsholonyane is set to be unveiled as FC Platinum's assistant coach, joining newly appointed head coach Thabo Senong.

Letsholonyane arrived in Zimbabwe on Tuesday alongside Senong, with the pair travelling to Zvishavane later in the day to finalise contractual paperwork.

The appointments follow FC Platinum's decision to part ways with Joel Luphahla after a run of disappointing results left the team struggling this season.

Popularly known as "Yeye", Letsholonyane enjoyed a distinguished playing career, starring for South African giants Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United, where he won multiple titles. He also earned more than 50 caps for Bafana Bafana during an illustrious international career.

After retiring from professional football, Letsholonyane ventured into coaching, beginning with SuperSport United's junior structures before moving to Botswana last year to take charge of Matebele FC. He parted ways with the Botswana club last month.

However, both Senong and Letsholonyane are expected to wait at least another week before taking charge of first-team duties as their work permits are still being processed.

For Senong, the appointment marks his second stint in Zimbabwean football after a brief spell at Highlanders earlier this year. His tenure with the Bulawayo giants lasted less than a month before he departed under unclear circumstances.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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