Zimbabwean Landlord Allegedly Killed Over South African Properties

A Zimbabwean business executive who spent nearly three decades working for Transnet Engineering has been shot dead in South Africa, with his family alleging the killing was linked to a dispute over his rental properties.

Jeremiah Madondo was killed on July 19 after being shot six times in what relatives describe as a violent attack following a dispute involving houses he owned in South Africa.

Madondo had worked for Transnet Engineering for 28 years and was serving as Acting Corridor Quality Manager for the North Corridor based in Vryheid at the time of his death.

According to family spokesperson Ishmael Madondo, the late executive had been instructed to ensure tenants occupying two of his residential properties vacated the premises before 1 August.

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According to H-metro, the family claims they were told the properties would be taken over by South Africans, and believe the dispute may have been linked to his killing.

"We lost a breadwinner, a loving man who has been a source of inspiration," Ishmael said.

"We have been informed that he was shot to death over his three residential properties.

"His tenants were warned to leave the houses because there were claims that by August 1, 2026, the houses would be owned by a South African."

The family has not indicated who allegedly issued the warning, and the claims have not been independently verified.

In a condolence message, Transnet Engineering paid tribute to Madondo's years of dedicated service to the company.

"It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our dear colleague Mr Jeremiah Madondo on the 19th of July 2026," the company said in a statement.

"Mr Madondo joined the Transnet Engineering family on the 28th of January 1998.

"At the time of his passing, he was acting as a Corridor Quality Manager for North Corridor based in Vryheid.

"Transnet Engineering would like to extend their sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time."

Madondo's death has sent shockwaves through colleagues and members of the Zimbabwean community in South Africa, where he had built a successful career over almost three decades.

A memorial service for Madondo was held last Friday at King and Queens Dorenfontein in South Africa before his body was repatriated to Zimbabwe.

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He was taken to the Madondo family homestead in Hayisoswi Village, Rusape, where he was laid to rest on Sunday.

His family described him as a devoted provider whose death has left a significant void.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The motive for the killing has not been officially confirmed, and authorities have not publicly linked the murder to the alleged property dispute raised by the family.