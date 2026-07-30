Zimbabwe: Nigerian Gospel Star Sunmisola to Headline the Sound of Revival Next Generation

Celebration Centre will turn into a collision of gospel as it hosts the second edition of The Sound of Revival Next Generation on 10 August.

After the successful first edition, which was held in February this year, Events by GEC will host the second leg, which will be headlined by Nigerian musician Sunmisola Agbebi.

The event is a unique concept that heralds the next generation of gospel stars, hence the inclusion of Larry Gunda, Nyasha Mutonhori, Eli Mambo and Yosef Gurupira alongside the Nigerian songstress.

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In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Events by GEC Creative Director Lyncolin Kapswara said the event has been curated to target the youth and immerse them in the gospel.

"The Sound of Revival has always been something that we have wanted to tailor-make for the younger populace in our nation - the youth, the younger, vibrant worship-going kind of people. We want that generation to be revived, that generation to be sold out for God, and so we thought we needed to create a space that was tailor-made for the next generation," said Kapswara.

Sunmisola has gained recognition as one of the powerful worship voices to emerge from Nigeria, with songs such as "Aileyipadada", "My Daddy, My Daddy" and "B'Ola" being some of the tracks that have shaped her prominence across the continent.

Kapswara said Sunmisola is in keeping with the concert's theme.

"Sunmisola is someone we have always wanted to have in Zimbabwe. Some of these things take time. We worked on it for a while, and sometimes what happens is timing or certain things aligning, so we were able to lock her in for the 10th of August to come.

"We believe Sunmisola brings something powerful; she is a worshipper. She is a revivalist. These events are beyond just being a concert; it is a prayerful worship night. So we are accompanying the worship side of things with prayer and declarations," he said.

Michael Mahendere, Ellard Cherayi and Grace Kapswara are among the clergy who will add impetus to the night, which promises to be filled with worship.

"We have a powerful line-up of prayer leaders, including Pastors Michael Mahendere, Ellard Cherayi, Grace Kapswara and Ashirayi Maphosa. These are the people we believe will also complement this night. We want to bring Zimbabweans together in a place where they can come, safe and family-focused," he added.

Early bird tickets for the concert are selling for US$20, with US$30 charged on the day of the event.